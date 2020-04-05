This home is at 3916 Cormorant Point Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $113,900 and is listed with Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.
This is the perfect property — situated on Golf Hammock’s 4th green. Two-bedroom, two-bath villa with over 1,200 living square feet. It is move-in ready and offers many updates: spacious master suite with a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, quartz counter top and newer tile flooring in the master bath. It has a large kitchen with plenty of cabinets (freshly painted), quartz counter tops and access to the front patio/barbecue area.
There are sliders from the living area and the guest bedroom onto a 10-by-12-foot screened lanai with another view of the golf course. New AC and hot water heater, drain-field and irrigation system replaced in 2017.
This property is located in one of Highlands County’s most popular 55+ communities (Cormorant Point). Live the good life! Very little maintenance for a minimal monthly fee of $90 that includes mowing, edging, fertilizer and pest control. Spectacular view of the golf course from every room. This villa is ideal for a winter or permanent resident. Don’t miss this opportunity!
