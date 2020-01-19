(MS) — It’s time to think about the “lazy days of summer” and create a comfortable, attractive outdoor living area that reflects your family’s lifestyle. Consider decor featuring wood furniture that you build yourself, using advice and products from Woodcraft. Or, if you already have wood furniture, let Woodcraft help you give it a new look — maybe distressed or antiqued or a brand-new color.
Furniture options
Woodcraft offers nearly three dozen building plans for the popular Adirondack chair in several individual styles, as well as a rocker, loveseat, folding, twin adjustable, chaise lounge, child size, and footstools. Adirondack chair templates are also available. Other outdoor seating plans include Tudor style chairs, folding sling chairs and porch and folding patio rockers.
Picnic table-bench combo plans include the traditional shape and an octagonal version, while bench plans feature seats with and without backs/arms in various styles such as Tudor, Lutyens, English, and arched. Traditional porch swing plans come in several styles, some with frames for yard use. Glider plans are also available.
Other plans include a tree seat, garden trellises, a footbridge, birdhouses, and a camp kitchen.
Tools & products to build (or repair)
Once you have selected a rot-resistant wood, such as cypress, cedar, locust or white oak, the 7.0 amp variable-speed Bosch Barrel Grip Jigsaw with a tool-less blade-change system will make cutting chores easy. Keep a work surface handy with the 30-by-24-inch lightweight, portable QuikBENCH equipped with a vise, a 15-amp, three-outlet power strip and four bench dogs. Add more benches for a larger surface.
To join the furniture pieces, Kreg Jig HD Starter Kit will do the job using pocket-hole joinery. The Kreg Jig¨ HD is made to work with 11Ú2” and thicker material to build outdoor furniture, fences, trellises, and more. Kreg Jig¨ HD Screws are #14 hardened-steel screws with a Protec-Kote finish that has three anti-corrosion layers.
Other tools, supplies and hardware that come in handy for furniture projects include:
- Titebond III Ultimate Wood Glue for interior and exterior use is waterproof (not for use under water), cleans up with water, has an eight-minute open assembly time, and offers an application temperature as low as 47¡F.
- Chappell Universal Stainless Steel Square combines a center rule and a bench square.
- eTape16 Digital Tape Measure features a readout in 1Ú16” and 1mm increments and easy conversion to feet, inches and fractions.
- The new Festool TXS Compact Drill Driver Set is lightweight but powerful and can reach into tight spots easily.
- The lightweight, compact Grex GC1850 Cordless 2”, 18-gauge Brad Nailer features an all-metal robust construction with the power to sink 2-inch 18-gauge brad nails into 2-inch red oak.
- Combo Adjustable Adirondack Chair Hardware works for the complementary Adirondack Plan Value Pack that includes three furniture plans.
- HIGHPOINT XT Square Drive Woodworking Screws, Flathead, 100-piece packs offer almost twice the torque values of other screws.
- Glider Bracket Hardware fits most gliders and can be used to replace old worn or broken brackets typically used in outdoor gliders.
- Glider Rocker Bearing Kit includes low-speed steel bearings with a smooth bore that will fit a standard 3Ú8” bolt. Bearings will retrofit to most any glider rockers for easy repair.
Finishing
Selecting a finish offers the opportunity to customize furniture for your family’s tastes and lifestyle. Color and special effects options are the “tools” for this creative endeavor.
- For removing finish when refinishing furniture, Blue Bear Paint and Urethane Stripper (Soy Gel) is a good choice because it has no known health hazards, is virtually odorless and works well.
- General Finishes Milk Paint is for use indoors or outdoors, and the 28 premixed colors can be mixed, lightened, glazed, layered, antiqued, or distressed.
- General Finishes Outdoor Oil Finish is ideal for exterior weather conditions and may be used over other brands of exterior oil stain or exterior clear oil finishes for additional protection.
- WoodRiver Pure Tung Oil provides a natural, long-lasting finish.
- General Finishes 450 Varnish in Satin minimizes fading, retards mold and fungus growth and can be applied quickly to achieve a clear, tough finish.
- System Three Marine Spar Varnish in Satin is designed for exterior surfaces and provides long-lasting protection against water and marine environments.
