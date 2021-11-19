When I moved to Highlands County I was astounded by the number of churches, and was equally astounded by the division and righteous intolerance. People interpret the Bible, and mold the words into what they want to hear. Words – chapter and verse – can be twisted leading to intolerance and condemnation of others’ beliefs.
How sad for God to see childish, dangerous acts of hate, intolerance and retribution. We were given a beautiful planet, and a myriad of cultures, faiths, and beliefs, and underlying each faith is the Golden Rule of doing unto others as we would have them do unto us.
If someone expressing their views to this paper has been threatened, it’s time to stop spouting Scripture and start living by this rule. Sadly, many of you have somehow missed this boat, and now live on a desolate shore.
Patricia Myers
Sebring