SEBRING — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office recently gave the public a wake-up call as well as a reminder of the importance of the Move Over law when Deputy Steve New’s marked SUV was rear-ended by a driver Sunday night while New was performing a traffic stop.
Thankfully, New was uninjured and the other driver was not seriously injured. The dashcam video showed the outcome could have been far worse. New was sitting in his vehicle with the lights on after making contact with the driver he stopped when his SUV was struck from behind.
Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kenny Watson said the crash report was not ready as of Wednesday afternoon but said the driver of the red sedan that hit New was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. A canine passenger in the sedan was taken by HCSO’s Animal Services to be cared for while the owner was being treated. Exact charges against the driver will not be known until the report is ready.
In early February 2006, Highlands County Sheriff’s Deputy Roger St. Laurent was struck while writing a ticket in Avon Park. An 83-year-old woman failed to slow down or move over, and the passenger’s side mirror hit the deputy causing bruising. St. Laurent quickly healed and was able to return to work. He is now a detective with HCSO.
In Lake Placid in mid-February of 2006, Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Adam Heinlein’s vehicle was hit after performing a traffic stop near U.S. 27 and State Road 70. A semi struck his vehicle with very little warning. Heinlein was able to get his foot inside the vehicle just in time and suffered minor injuries, according to a report by the Highlands News-Sun.
The HCSO video posted earlier this week also brings home the point that first responder crashes, injuries and even deaths happen in Highlands County, not just in big cities or in movies.
The Move Over law (Florida Statute 316.126), was put into effect in 2002 to keep first responders safe. HCSO Public Information Officer Scott Dressel said all 50 states have similar laws.
“When drivers are approaching an area where there is an emergency vehicle or any vehicle that is equipped with flashing emergency lights, that is stopped and has their overhead lights activated, drivers must move over or, if they are unable to move over, slow to 20 mph below the speed limit,” Dressel explained.
If the posted speed limit is 20mph or below, slow down to 5 mph, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) website states.
The Move Over law applies to all emergency vehicles, law enforcement, ambulances, wreckers, tow trucks, utility vehicles, as well as sanitation trucks, road and bridge vehicles and construction vehicles.
“Basically, if it has flashing lights, it is covered,” Dressel said.
“I believe in today’s society it is fairly common knowledge that laws exists to compel citizens to either move over one lane or, if that cannot be done safely, reduce your speed by 20 mph,” St. Laurent said. “ Most common are three potential factors that cause violations of this law. Firstly, there is aggressive driving, second is texting and other similar distractions while driving, and lastly is driving with an impairment of faculties, whether by the effects of a substance or by age.
“This law exists to help with the safety of emergency personnel, to include law enforcement, fire fighters, and EMS personnel and is meant to look out for those looking out for you.”
Sheriff Paul Blackman shared some startling and preventable statistics.
“I’m very thankful that Deputy New was not hurt in the crash Sunday night, and I’m glad the other driver was not seriously injured,” Blackman said. “That situation could have ended much worse.
“Just like everyone else, first responders, construction workers, tow truck drivers and anyone else who has to do their job on or near roadways wants to go home to their families at the end of their shift. All of those jobs come with enough hazards without the added worry of being struck by a car, yet that is exactly what happens far too often.”
Blackman said from 2011-2020, 131 law enforcement officers died as the result of being struck by a vehicle. He said it is one of the leading causes of death in the profession and almost all of those deaths were entirely preventable.
“It is a simple task to either move over or slow down when you see flashing lights ahead, and by doing it you could very well be saving someone’s life,” he said.
For more information on the Move Over law, visit flhsmv.gov.