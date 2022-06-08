If you haven’t heard the lyrics “We don’t talk about Bruno, no, no, no!”, then you may want to head to one of our Highlands Public Libraries and check out the DVD “Encanto.” This Disney hit features songs composed by the award-winning composer, lyricist and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Hamilton.” The aforementioned hit topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts at number 1 for five consecutive weeks. Crowning the unforgettable tune as the longest running chart topper from an animated movie.
The animated feature also contains the Grammy-nominated Spanish ballad “Dos Oruguitas,” which is Miranda’s first song comprised solely of Spanish lyrics. And sung by the talented Colombian-born singer Sebastián Yatra.
Viewers are introduced to the magical family Madrigal via the very ordinary Mirabel and her hilariously catchy tune “The Family Madrigal.” And here’s a fun fact, madrigal is a musical term used to describe a song where several people sing using overlapping melodies. This musical style is showcased in “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”
Through lively musical numbers, including “Surface Pressure” and “Colombia, Mi Encanto,” we learn about the Madrigals’ enchanted casita hidden away deep in the mountains of Colombia. And how each family member contributes to their small town through the magic of the Encanto. But when Mirabel stumbles upon a prophecy envisioned by the infamous Bruno that will endanger the Encanto, she must find her place within her magical family and save the day.
If you’re looking forward to some magical movie nights there are plenty of blockbuster movies on the way. “Jurassic World: Dominion” is slated for a June 10, 2022 release. And follows after “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” released in 2018. This installment will also feature a host of memorable characters from the original 1993 “Jurassic Park.”
“Lightyear” is Disney/Pixar’s new spinoff from the “Toy Story” universe about the fictional character Buzz Lightyear, the fictional astronaut who inspired the toys in Disney’s Toy Story. The animated movie is slated for a June 17, 2022 release.
The ever popular “Despicable Me” franchise is back with a new installment called “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” where the viewer is introduced to the origins of young Gru and his rise to supervillain mastermind. Look forward to this installment coming to theaters July 1, 2022.
Speaking of movie magic, Highlands County Public Libraries will be hosting movie showtimes at the library. Sebring Public Library has its first movie night scheduled to be held on Saturday, June 11, at 6 p.m. Please note that during the after-hours movie times, no library business will be conducted. Avon Park Public Library will be hosting their movie June 25 at 3 p.m. And Lake Placid Memorial Library will be hosting their next movie on July 2 at 2:30 p.m. For questions regarding movie titles and ratings please contact the Highlands County Public Libraries for more information.
