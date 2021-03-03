‘Movie’ perception is false
I have never written a letter to the editor before. The comments in the letter of Feb. 26th has brought me to respond. I am highly insulted regarding your comments about the people who voted for Trump. Your “movie” perception of me is completely false, I certainly didn’t agree with everything President Trump did or said. We are all Americans and need to work together to make this country great. Whatever happened to love and respect?
Just because I disagree with you doesn’t mean I hate you. I’m sorry you don’t trust me and don’t feel safe around me. I have always tried to live a Christian life and be honest and trustworthy. I don’t think you have anything to fear from an 83-year-old woman.
Marjorie Bynum
Sebring