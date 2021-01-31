Beginning this new semester, many of our students have chosen to return to the traditional school setting. We currently have approximately 11,000 students in our face-to-face model and about 1,100 students enrolled in Highlands Virtual School.
In last month’s Superintendent’s Corner, I shared with you that we were about to participate in our school district accreditation process. That process is now well underway. Accreditation is critical for school districts for many reasons. Being an accredited school district allows us access to federal and state education funding. Additionally, colleges and universities recognize diplomas and credits awarded by accredited districts, and students from accredited schools are eligible for scholarships and financial aid when applying to college.
Finally, the accreditation process provides the district the opportunity to self-assess and look deeply at the structures and practices in place to ensure that we are meeting our students’ needs. Teams from the district office and school sites have been meeting regularly to assess district progress and collect evidence to show how the district meets our district performance standards’ goals. The standards assessed are in the domains of Leadership Capacity, Learning Capacity, and Resource Capacity. These standards are based on research and best practices and serve as a powerful tool for driving institutional change. During a typical accreditation, we would be visited in person by an accreditation team. We would present our self-assessment and our evidence of progress. The team would visit sites and conduct interviews with focus groups consisting of a variety of stakeholders.
This time, as like with most other things this year, the process will not be typical. Meetings, interviews and presentations will be conducted virtually. Upon completing the accreditation process, I will share the outcome with you in a future Superintendent’s Corner. The shift to a virtual format has added to the work placed on district and school leaders, but again, I have the utmost confidence in our teams. The same resilience that has gotten us through the first half of the year will no doubt sustain us over the next semester.
This week I shared my thoughts on resilience with all employees and expressed my appreciation for the strength they have all shown. In preparation for an upcoming virtual concert, Avon Park High School choir director Joy Loomis shared a song about resilience, and I thought it was a perfect fit to include in my monthly Superintendent’s Update video on our School Board of Highlands County Facebook page. I encourage you to take a moment to visit our page to hear the choir’s performance at the end of my video. I will close this month with the lyrics to the song, simple but powerful words that capture the “can-do” spirit of our teachers, staff, students, and families.
Resilience
We are strong
Shoulder to shoulder keep moving on.
Resilience
Make a new plan
Stand up again and say, “Yes, we can!”
Hold on
We’re gonna make it, and I know we will
Yes, it’s hard to keep going, but IT’S WORSE TO STAND STILL.
Resilience
Dr. Brenda Longshore is superintendent of the Highlands County School District.