Moving on in life with intention

A yoga practice is based on a philosophy of moving on with “Intention.” What does this mean? We ease into each yoga posture to improve health in the mind and body. All actions originate in the mind. What we can control is our intention of action that is initiated in the body, hopefully for a thoughtful reason. Randomly, without intention and thought, following a belief or idea is useless. It takes dedicated energy to manifest a specific action or we become “brain dead’ like a herd of cattle when one automatically turns to the pasture and the rest follow.
Yoga practice is a conscious choice. When you attempt to practice a new yoga pose it may be difficult to initiate as the physical body may not yet have the “tone,” “flexibility” to initiate the correct form of a yoga pose. Yoga postures are called “poses” because once you institute a specific form, you hold it to establish “muscle memory”, so each time you return to the posture, or pose, it is easier for the body to move. Behind each choice of poses is intention. Yoga is for a purpose. It is not termed an “exercise’ to rush through and work up a sweat. Some yoga classes are advertised as “Hot Yoga” and the room thermostat is turned up for heat rather than practicing poses and producing “body heat.” In moving through yoga poses, we often perspire and burn energy. Think of all the toxins released through the breath and sweated out when you concentrate on yoga movement.
Sports, for example, whether golf, running or lifting weights requires twists, leg raises and extensions that use the core muscles. Cleaning house, bending the knees to squat down and pick up a dust pan, sweeping, climbing stairs or in most daily tasks, we use the core muscles.
In the back, the “glutes” comprise three muscles in the buttocks and are the largest in the body. The shape of the “glutes or butt” is part heredity and muscle building. These muscles help to lift and rotate legs and hips. They are vital for flexibility in the upper and lower body and stabilize balance. We have to constantly keep these muscles strong.
The core muscles of the back and abdomen work in concert for flexibility and strength, an important part of yoga practice. The core is the basis of yoga practice.
When sitting, walking, standing or bending, use the opportunity to intentionally tighten and hold the abdominals. Each morning, practice the same and before falling asleep in bed. Gradually, this toning practice will become “habit.” Yoga grows with our dedication to achieve positive results in the mind and body.
A new door now is open again to resume our yoga classes at the YMCA. It has been a year. Now we can see in our group practice how we are doing. A great opportunity even if you are a first time participant. Join us for fun and a New Day! Hope to see you May 3 at the YMCA when yoga classes resume, Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10-11 a.m. Join us for a wonderful reunion!