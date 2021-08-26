Our gal has been in college the past few years, which of course necessitated the back and forth of move-in day. From that first year where shopping equaled hundreds of dollars in needs such as mini fridges, bedding, organizers and a contraband coffee maker, we enjoyed the ability to outfit our student for the time away from home. It’s always interesting to see what was being advertised as the dorm décor of the year when we shopped. Even better was meeting the roommates and imagining the lifestyle. Some years were better than others if you know what I mean.
The actual day of moving in was always hectic in a fun, chaotic way. From multiple kids and parents all attempting to complete the task at hand at the same time to hunting for keys, codes and the coveted parking, it was always busy. Our gal opted to live off campus, but even so, I know the up and down of hauling items, especially those fridges, through tight stairways won’t be missed. Rooms are always on the upper floors, aren’t they?
About to partake of yet another move, it has begun to sink in that this one is likely the very last that we will be officially assisting. Before the year ends, our gal will enter wedded bliss and make her final move as a single adult. As she sorted and packed, I couldn’t help but think of how all her stuff will soon be just that and no longer here in our home.
We have friends who have adult kids married off and living their best lives. The emptiness they leave includes rooms now available for all manner of hobbies, redecorating and house guests. As a Floridian, available rooms typically equal visitors. We will see if that becomes the case for our abode. In the meantime, it remains the domain of our adult child and her belongings.
Not quite ready to pack up all things and go, her stuff will stay in place for now. I recall years after my own move as a married gal that my parents shipped boxes and brought things from my former home. Do you ever really empty out your kid’s things? Some will shout a hearty yes ma’am as they begin filling those enormous trash cans or listing on social media to get it all gone. I suspect our experience will be a slow trickle of goods migrating over time.
As the packing continues, the culling has started. Some things too precious to discard, but not really wanted in her new space have now been relocated to other areas of our home. Watching the mess move around started to make me feel a bit twitchy. There’s already enough clutter. As things piled up here and were left there, I started to feel a need to purge. I should mention that another home improvement project happening at the same time equaled most of my things being distributed all over the house too. Our mess meter was redlining.
She’s doing a great job of managing her things and I’m hoping to catch that fervor. Once the dust settles, it will be time to start getting rid of our own junk. Here’s to less being more once again.