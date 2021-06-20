SEBRING — You never know who you might meet at an airport café. It might be a World War II pilot or a man who helped send humans to the moon.
On Saturday, it was both, and they were the same man.
Philip Franklin Moyer, 97, flew 35 bombing missions in World War II and later helped build the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB) at Cape Canaveral, a key component to space exploration. Saturday, he and some friends flew in to have brunch at Sebring Regional Airport and tour the former Hendricks Field where a young 19-year-old Moyer trained to fly B-17 Flying Fortress long-range bombers for World War II.
After the war, he returned to study architecture and got into civil engineering because, as he would later say, he didn’t want to work inside. His firm would name him as project manager on the National Aeronautic and Space Administration’s Vertical Assembly Building, later renamed “Vehicle Assembly Building.”
Completed in 1965, the VAB stands 525 feet tall and 518 feet wide with 129,428,000 cubic feet of interior space. The four doors in each high bay, among the largest in the world at 456 feet tall, take about 45 minutes to open.
“It’s really just a huge open space,” as Moyer described, with a heavy steel skeleton.
He knew the immense structure would perform admirably. Architects and engineers, he said, train to build structures to last. Still, he hopes maintenance crews regularly check the bolts that hold on the metal skin, given Florida’s hurricane-force winds each year.
It was a far cry from the site when he first drove out to it in a Jeep with a military officer. The area was nothing but “birds and alligators,” Moyer said.
When asked how he felt about being connected to space exploration, “I ate all that stuff up. It was a wonderful feeling,” said the man who as a boy grew up listening to the “Buck Rogers in the 25th Century” radio show.
Born in 1924 in Doylestown, Penn., just before the start of the Great Depression as one of four boys, Moyer grew up daydreaming about flying. After being called up for service, and deciding to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps, he recalls being a bit overwhelmed with the size of bombers when all they had flown was “twin-engine plywood cabin jobs.”
As a cadet in Montgomery, Alabama, he got his first look at the B-17, a “factory with four props,” and had no other goal than to fly it. Instructors, he recalled, were “kind of crazy.” One taught formation flying by leaning out of a waist-gunner’s window with a broom handle to try and tap the wing of an adjacent plane.
Flying in formation in combat was harrowing, Moyer said, especially when they had to climb through a blinding cloud bank, holding controls steady and hoping all other pilots would do the same.
In the 15th Air Force, running missions into southern Europe — Italy and Austria — they hit oil and coal refineries to cut the fuel supplies to the enemy. He said they did a “super job,” because the Germans had fuel shortages, but they never could knock operations out completely.
“Most of the bombs never hit the target,” Moyer said.
Thinking back, he said, he doesn’t remember airfields, like Hendricks, as much as people and emotions: “How sad you are about the guy who didn’t make it [and] how happy you are that you did.”
That was especially true of those beside you. Moyer recalls having many excellent co-pilots. Any copilot who sat through five combat missions in the captain’s seat could get designated as a pilot. One copilot lacked one mission, and Moyer agreed to let him take the pilot’s seat.
Over the target, flak came in the window and killed the young man. Moyer, busy watching instruments, realized what had happened and was able to pull the plane back up into formation, but his copilot was gone.
In later years, it would break his heart again to see the loss of two space shuttle crews, Challenger during launch in 1986 and Columbia during re-entry in 2003.
These days, the prevalence of cyber-warfare upsets him. He doesn’t want to see the safety his generation fought to protect lost for his 12 great grandchildren.
Moyer also decries a new tendency in American commerce to focus on blogs, YouTube channels and other forms of “talk” when what people need is innovative products to help improve their lives.
“Talk has never made any of those things,” Moyer said. “Everything we have is made by people who tried to make others’ lives better.”