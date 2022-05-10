SEBRING — A Belgian Malinois, or “Belgian shepherd,” is a working dog.
That must be completely understood, because at the end of this story, you may think you want one. Be warned: Only a special breed can handle this special breed.
“A Malinois is not for everybody. It is not a backyard dog,” said retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julian McDonald. “I ask people ‘Do you have a 9-5 job?’ If they say, ‘yes,’ I say, ‘You don’t need a Malinois.’”
Not only does he need one, he owes his life to them. He deployed several times to Afghanistan and served with at least two Malinois multiple-purpose canines (MPC) during tours in Afghanistan. Benno, after detecting 10 IEDs and doing 43 bites on 700 missions, was shot in the head in April 2012.
McDonald then did six missions with Layka before she lost her right front leg to four rounds from an AK-47. She has since graced the June 2014 cover of National Geographic magazine, decorated with honors, and now lives with McDonald as a companion dog.
“There is no woman on the planet Earth who will take four AK-47 rounds for you and not remind you about it every day,” McDonald said. “Because of Layka, I have summers with my son. Without her, my daughter would not exist.”
McDonald’s son and daughter are 12 and 5, respectively.
“Every time I see [Layka], it’s a reminder of her sacrifice,” McDonald said.
Layka now helps McDonald raise awareness for the breed’s military service, their sacrifice, how they continue to help their fellow human veterans as “multi-purpose companions” and how they need medical help after their service, just like veterans.
Local pupsMcDonald recently started training Belgian Malinois pups for Holzerland Protection Dogs, a Lake Placid-based breeder that has recently-weaned and vaccinated litter mates trained for careers in law enforcement or personal assistance.
He has one at his home now, an escape artist on whom he’s had to keep a close eye. The breed is intelligent and fairly self-sufficient, he said. That’s a strength for where they work.
Brianna Holzerland and her chief employee, Amy Romine, keep a few dogs at their business and most at their training facility in Venus. When the dogs are ready, she flies them all over the country to serve with law enforcement agencies.
She also donates dogs to deserving veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and/or depression, especially if they have worked with Malinois dogs themselves, because handlers need to understand the breed.
McDonald, who still trains dogs for military or law enforcement work, will also train dogs for her, he said.
Working dogHolzerland recently presented a 9-week-old pup, Athena, to veteran Jeff Cotto, who lives on the Space Coast, served in Afghanistan from 2003-2011, deployed with McDonald, and does aerial training for military who work with MPCs.
He needed a working dog, but one who would serve more as a companion, one that can fly with him and become accustomed to the shooting range, as all MPCs do. Athena will serve as a therapy dog, too, he said, to help him calm his anxiety in crowded places.
He works with McDonald, and got him in touch with Holzerland.
“[Athena] is the first ‘working dog’ I’ve owned,” Cotto said. “In the military, they’re tools.”
When that dog is lost, however, they are comrades, part of the unit’s family. However, part of training the dog is whether or not he or she is willing to die to save a soldier’s life.
“If that answer is no, they’ve got to go,” McDonald said.
Another reason why dogs help with anxiety is the same reason why they are good trackers, McDonald said: They can smell fear.
Fear produces adrenaline, and that hormone has a scent, McDonald said. People who have seizures start smelling different, and dogs can pick up on that, even before the seizure starts.
It’s what makes them good therapy dogs, he said.
Picking veterans
“We chose Jeff because he is a prime example of an American who’s chosen to give their life for our country,” Holzerland said. “He had been wanting a Belgian Malinois for quite a while and was looking for an organization that helps fund veterans and none were available at the time.”
Her company gives a puppy to a deserving veteran once every three months, but she wishes she could do more for people who have risked their lives to protect others and the nation as a whole.
“It’s really had a positive impact on our past selected veterans and this is what motivates us to continue what we do from a business perspective,” Holzerland said.
Happy retirementLayka, who has learned to be agile on three legs, naps on a pillow bed at the end of the dining table, within reach of the sun’s rays from an adjacent window.
In truth, McDonald said, she’s been a house dog far longer than she was a combat dog, and her dedication is no more or less than any other dog.
Dogs don’t get a Bronze Star or a Medal of Honor. Benno was cremated with no Purple Heart.
If MPCs could get Purple Hearts, McDonald said, the generals’ hands would be sore. That’s why he pinned his Purple Heart ribbon to Layka’s collar, but he admits that bestowing his honor on her means more to him than to her.
“A dog does it for love, for a pat on the head, for a tennis ball, for food or for water; not for a paycheck,” McDonald said. “There’s something about that, that kind of sacrifice that can’t be replaced.”