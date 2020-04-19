Much of my working career was spent trying to upgrade squatter areas in developing countries. Some authoritative foreign leaders wanted to divert international aid to political friends or members of their armed forces. It was not unusual to see proposals to send potable water, sewer and electric infrastructure under, but not to poor communities. With little city planning, the well off and the poor were sometimes very close. I tried to make the case that flies could transport disease if nearby areas lacked basic sanitation.
I write about this now after hearing of President Trump’s plan to cripple the World Health Organization (WHO) during a pandemic. COVID-19 must be wiped out worldwide to ensure that we are safe. The president needs to find another person or institution daily to blame for his shortcomings in managing the crisis. WHO is key to solving the problem in developing countries. America first does not work here.
While, I have your attention, Mr. President, here are some other mistakes that you need to correct:
Back off from your plan to destroy (privatize) the postal service.
Add small town newspapers to the list of business to receive funds in the next round.
Don’t put your name on the relief checks to folks hurt by the shutdown. People are too smart to believe that money is yours.
When on TV, wear a mask and tell viewers “my mask is to protect you, your mask is to protect me.”
James Upchurch
Sebring