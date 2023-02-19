Arbitration Rays Poche Baseball

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Colin Poche throws a pitch to the Baltimore Orioles during the eighth inning of a baseball game, July 26, 2022, in Baltimore.

 JULIO CORTEZ/AP FILE PHOTO

NEW YORK — Seattle outfielder Teoscar Hernández was among five players who lost their salary arbitration cases on Saturday and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe won as teams finished with a 13-6 advantage in decisions.

Angels infielder Gio Urshela, Tampa Bay relievers Colin Poche and Ryan Thompson and St. Louis reliever Génesis Cabrera also lost their cases.

