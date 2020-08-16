This home is located at 10 Forest Hills Drive in Avon Park. The home is priced at $174,999 and is listed with The Elliott Team at Keller Williams Realty.
Wow! Don’t judge this home by driving by – it is so much bigger than it appears from the road.
There is awesome curb appeal as this home boasts a metal roof, front tiled screen porch, newer exterior paint, and nice landscaping.
Inside you will love the sprawling split floor plan offering three bedrooms and two bathrooms and over 2,000 living square feet. With a huge living room and family room there is tons of space here. This is one of those homes that just keeps going and going.
The big kitchen has lots of cabinets and counter space. It’s a great kitchen to cook and prepare big family meals in.
The indoor laundry room features tons of cabinets and shelving for lots of pantry/additional kitchen storage.
The formal dining room is just off the kitchen for convenience.
Thee is a large screen porch on the back of the house, too.
There are double closets in the bedrooms for lots of bedroom storage. (This house has great storage throughout).
Attached is a one-car garage (lots of storage here, too). There is also a metal shed on the side of the house and a 12-by-20 concrete block structure construction workshop (with power and A/C) in the back yard for additional storage or a “She Shed” or “Man Cave.”
This is a great home in a great location that is ready for new owners! Windows were replaced in 2009 and 2010, a new A/C in 2015, new water heater in 2015, new carpet in 2015 (and only been lived on for one year), new fence in 2018. Awesome value!
