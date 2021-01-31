Welcome to 3000 Manor Drive located in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring. This home is priced at $259,900 and is listed with Maureen Cool of RE/MAX Realty Plus.
This well-maintained home is located in the heart of the Manor Hill section of Sun ‘N Lake. The custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms plus a two-car garage with a separate golf cart garage door. The home has approximately 2,000 square feet under air and the total square footage is 2,910. Whether you are looking for a first home in an established neighborhood or a retiree desiring the fresh Florida sunshine and golf, this home may meet your needs. The golf course is just a short cart ride away.
Situated on a large lot, the curb appeal is very inviting as you approach the double front doors. Step into the open floor plan with a large living room overlooking the screened lanai through a wall of pocketed glass sliding doors. This extends your living space into the lanai and brings the outdoors in. The dining room is to the left of the foyer and flows nicely to the kitchen. Another opening from the living room leads to the breakfast area and kitchen. Adjacent to the kitchen is a spacious laundry room with lots of cabinets for storage. A single French door opens from the breakfast area to the screened lanai. The interior color of the home is neutral. The wide plank laminate wood flooring was recently installed throughout the home.
The generous sized kitchen offers lots of cabinetry and counterspace for preparing meals. The breakfast area is separated from the kitchen with a step-up breakfast bar which is ideal for causal meals and additional seating. A bay window overlooks the backyard from the breakfast nook. You will love the high ceiling and detailed lighting in the kitchen.
The large owner’s suite offers a door to the lanai, tray ceilings and a spacious walk-in closet. The owner’s bathroom has double pocket doors for privacy, a dual sink vanity, garden tub, step-in shower and private toilet room.
The split floor plan opens from the breakfast area to a hallway with a pocket door giving privacy to the two secondary bedrooms which share a hall/guest bathroom. Bedroom two is spacious and bedroom three will make a perfect home office or den with two closets and a cutout for an entertainment system.
This home has many updates that include a new roof in 2018, new water heater and freshly painted exterior. The A/C is upgrade with separate returns with hepa air filters in the bedrooms. The lanai has new screens and the floors were resealed. This home is move-in ready.
The Sun ‘N Lake community has many amenities for you to enjoy including two championship golf courses, a pro shop, restaurant, tennis courts, community pool and community center. Start living the lifestyle today whether you are here for the winter season or call Florida home all year round.
Take the virtual tour at MaureenCool.com or call Cool at 863-873-7243 to schedule a showing.