LAKE PLACID — Once again proving that all superheroes don’t wear capes, Lake Placid Police Department’s Sgt. Mostyn Mullins was recognized for his efforts in the community, both on and off the clock. Congressman Greg Steube presented Mullins with April’s Congressional MVP Award for Florida’s 17th District on Thursday afternoon at the Lake Placid Government Center.
Among friends, family and co-workers, Mayor John Holbrook introduced Steube. Steube gave Mullins a folded United States flag that was flown over the Capitol building as well as a certificate from the Congressman’s office. A plaque will be given to Mullins but was not ready before the ceremony took place.
Tammy Mullins, Mostyn’s wife of over 30 years, nominated him for all of the selfless acts he does for those in the community as a police officer but also as someone who is willing to help anyone out without any expectation of recognition. In fact, she said he is very humble and never does anything to be in the spotlight.
Steube said that within the nine counties he represents, there are a lot of people who are nominated for the monthly award. To be picked from all the other candidates is, indeed, a great honor. He said the community was safer because of Sgt. Mullins.
“Sgt. Mullins’ influence can be felt throughout our community and the area in the lives of our children. For years, he has ensured that child safety is a top priority for Highlands County,” Steube said in the ceremony.
Besides being a sergeant and code enforcement officer for LPPD, Mullins is the only Certified Child Safety Instructor in Highlands County. Mullins attended 120 hours worth of classes on his free time to become certified. He is an organizer for the Bike Rodeos where he is a Certified Bicycle Helmet Fitter. He has given away some 750 bike helmets, but who’s counting? Mullins has given away dozens of bicycles to local children and youth. Steube told Mullins that he wanted to know what a Bike Rodeo was.
Mullins’ concern for children’s safety can also be seen as a Child Passenger Safety Instructor. Over the past six years, Mullins has given away 820 car seats to families in need. He instructs parents and caregivers at hospitals on the proper use of car seats when newborns are discharged.
In his efforts to promote community safety, he is a member of the Child Abduction Response Team and a voting member on the Children’s Services Council of Highlands County.
He also talks to children in schools and churches about bullying. Beyond keeping children safe, Mullins is a woman’s self defense instructor.
“Sergeant Mullins has dedicated his career to keeping our community safe through the Lake Placid Police Department and has gone the extra mile to ensure that children in our community are protected through his work as a Child Safety Instructor,” Steube said. “From instructing local caregivers on how to transport children safely in vehicles to teaching kids how to ride a bike, our community is blessed to have such an outstanding individual, and I am honored to represent him.”
LPPD Chief James Fansler took to the podium to say a few words about his friend and colleague. He talked about Mullins’ career change from the banking industry to a career that, at times, can be thankless. Fansler said Mullins has grown into his role and is one of the most dedicated people he knows to child safety in the community. Fansler mentioned the “hours and hours” of schooling that Mullins had to do on his own to get the certifications. He said he admired Mullins’ devotion to find and apply for grants to obtain the car seats on top of his other duties.
“This is a very well deserved award,” Fansler said. “I am very proud of you and I am thankful to have you on my staff, knowing that you will continue to serve the community to the best of your ability.”
After the ceremony, Steube said it was a blessing to him to be able to get out into communities and recognize people.
“It’s an honor to be nominated for the Congressional MVP,” Mullins said. “I am thankful for the opportunity to help others in the community. I don’t do what I do for the recognition. I do it for the genuine desire to help people.”
Mullins has been with LPPD since 2006 as a reserve officer and full time since 2008. He married his high school sweetheart and the couple has a son, Braden Mullins.