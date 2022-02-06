LAKE PLACID — State Road 70 West was the scene of another fatal crash Saturday morning. Florida Highway Patrol had still not released any information on the crash as of press time.
Lt. Greg Bueno, with the Florida Highway Patrol, sent an email shortly after 11:30 a.m. to report FHP was “investigating a fatal traffic crash on State Road 70, in the area of Robert McGee Road, between mile marker 72 — 73. At this time, State Road 70 eastbound traffic is being routed onto State Road 31 in Desoto County and State Road 70 westbound traffic at Lake Placid View Drive in Highlands County.”
There was no further information on how the crash occurred. Officers on scene late Saturday evening confirmed there were “multiple fatalities” but could not “advise on how many.” Officers were still conducting the investigation.
State Road 70 West was the location of the county’s first fatality in 2022. That crash occurred Jan. 11 near the Highlands-DeSoto County line.
According to the FHP, a 44-year-old male from Bradenton was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound on State Road 70 west of Lightsey Ranch Road. A 13-year-old girl was a passenger in the Altima.
A second vehicle, a tractor trailer, was traveling westbound on SR 70, also west of Lightsey Ranch Road. The truck was being driven by a 46-year-old man from West Palm Beach who did not receive any injuries.
Reports indicate the Altima entered into the westbound of SR 70 as the semi approached. The driver of the semi saw the Altima and steered to the right to avoid a collision. However, the left side of the Altima hit the left side of the semi.
The report shows the Altima traveled in a northeast direction and the front of it hit the landing gear and tires of a trailer that was being towed by the semi tractor. As a result, the Altima spun counterclockwise and moved southeast.
The truck and trailer traveled to the west and stopped on SR 70, facing northwest on the road and shoulder. The trailer that was towed stopped in the westbound lane.
The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene. The teenager in the Altima was taken for treatment of “critical” injuries.
All persons in the vehicles were wearing seat belts, per the report.
At least 37 fatalities occurred in Highlands County in 2021, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. Prior to Saturday’s crash, there have been three fatalities on county roads in 2022.
The Highlands News-Sun will provide more details when made available by FHP.