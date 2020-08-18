LAKE PLACID – A three-vehicle crash claimed the life of one motorist and left others with injuries at 7:10 a.m. Monday. The incident took place just east of Greenbrier Lane on State Road 70. The Florida Highway Patrol has released some information on the crash.
According to the report, a semi trailer, driven by a 22-year-old male from Hialeah, was traveling east (toward Okeechobee). Meanwhile a sedan, driven by a 39-year-old male from West Palm Beach was headed west. A third car, an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old female with a 1-year-old female passenger from Lehigh Acres was behind the semi heading east.
The report shows the semi crossed the center lane and into the westbound lane, colliding with the sedan’s left side. The momentum sent the sedan into a counterclockwise rotation and upon crossing the eastbound lane, hit the SUV’s front.
The report said the SUV left the road and onto the grassy shoulder with its right rear hitting the guardrail. The rear of the sedan hit the SUV’s right rear in a second collision.
The semi ended up facing east on SR 70 east of the crash site. The sedan stopped, facing west in the westbound lane west of the site, and the SUV stopped facing northeast on SR 70 in the eastbound lane at the site.
The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. FHP has listed the driver of the SUV with serious injuries and the child with “minor” injuries.
All drivers and the child were wearing seat belts/child safety seat per the report. There is no word on charges yet.
According to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun, this is the 16th traffic fatality on Highlands County roads since Jan. 1, 2020. It is the sixth one in the past 60 days.
In a recent policy change, FHP is no longer releasing names on their initial press reports. The year, make and model of the vehicles involved are also not included in that report.
Final reports with full details must be purchased once approved by all supervisors. The process can take from 7-70 days.
The identification of victims in three of the recent fatal crashes have not been officially released.