SEBRING — A multiple vehicle crash ended with one fatality Monday morning on the Sebring Parkway. The crash involved five vehicles and took place on the Parkway near Spring Garden Road.
The preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a 77-year-old female was driving a sedan westbound on the Sebring Parkway in the inside lane and was approaching Spring Garden Road at 8:19 a.m. Her sedan is noted as “vehicle 1” in the report.
All the other vehicles – named as 2, 3, 4 and 5 in the report – were driving east on the Sebring Parkway also approaching Spring Garden Road. The driver of vehicle 2, a sedan, was Highlands News-Sun Staff Writer Phil Attinger, 52; vehicle 3 was an 18-year-old female driving an SUV; vehicle 4 was a pickup driven by a 36-year-old female and vehicle 5 was an SUV driven by a 38-year-old female. All drivers were from Sebring. The driver of the pickup truck (vehicle 4) suffered “minor injuries.”
The report shows the driver of vehicle 1 lost control of her vehicle for some reason and crossed the eastbound lanes of traffic on the Parkway. Her car’s front left side-swiped vehicle 2, which caused a chain reaction of secondary collisions with vehicles 3, 4, and 5.
According to the report, all drivers were wearing seat belts except the driver who died. The wreck is still under investigation.
There have been 30 fatalities on Highlands County roads this year, according to unofficial records kept by the Highlands News-Sun. This same time last year, there were 34 fatalities.
FHP preliminary reports do not release the names or makes and models of vehicles involved in crashes until the final report is signed off on. The process can take weeks or months.