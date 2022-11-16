fatlity

A multiple vehicle crash Monday morning ended in a fatality on the Sebring Parkway.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — A multiple vehicle crash ended with one fatality Monday morning on the Sebring Parkway. The crash involved five vehicles and took place on the Parkway near Spring Garden Road.

The preliminary report from the Florida Highway Patrol shows a 77-year-old female was driving a sedan westbound on the Sebring Parkway in the inside lane and was approaching Spring Garden Road at 8:19 a.m. Her sedan is noted as “vehicle 1” in the report.

Recommended for you