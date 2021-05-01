SEBRING — Get ready for two days of triathletes in Sebring in and around Lake Jackson in the Sebring Multisport Festival.
Athletes converging on the lake will compete for a chance to represent Team USA in the World Multisport Championships.
The games begin today, May 1, at 6:30 a.m. with an Olympic distance triathlon, Olympic Aquabike and an Aquathlon running and swimming event, ending at 1 p.m., at the Jack Stroup Civic Center, 355 W. Center Ave. in Sebring.
Sunday’s events also begin at 6:30 a.m. and run until 5 p.m. at the Sebring Civic Center, with a Half Iron Triathlon, Duathlon, and Aquabike. The event, staged as a World Championship Qualifier and sponsored by Integrity Multisport, is poised to give out World Championship slots that would’ve been given out in Miami last November.
Event organizers said athletes will enjoy a freshwater swim, cheered on by spectators, followed by a cycling course around a 3,000-acre lake onto rural roads. The run also loops around the lake and then runs through Sebring’s historic downtown. Spectators will have plenty of opportunities to cheer on athletes as they run the last stretch. The finish line festivities will include friends and family, music and food.
Organizers, in their marketing, have praised Sebring as home to the annual 12 Hours of Sebring car race and its central-state location, a short drive from Florida’s major cities as well as Highlands Hammock State Park for its camping, fishing and geocaching opportunities. Organizers said the county has hotel space, cyclist-friendly roads with relatively low-traffic compared to Southeast Florida, Tampa or Orlando.
They gave Dan Andrews, Heartland Triathlon Race director and owner of Legacy Bicycles, props for helping make the event happen, including a design of a 56-mile bike course, as well as VisitSebring Lead Marketer Casey Hartt and Tourist Development Council staff member Chantel Brutus for helping organizers navigate the process of working with the TDC.
Hartt said the TDC was able to lend support through a new grant that the TDC has for emerging or new events to help get them established. A lot of those have been awarded in recent years, she said.
“Robert Childers [event organizer] came to me and said he needed to move the event out of Miami, because of COVID,” Hartt said.
With the recent Prowatercross event, the Heartland Triathlon in June and the Motosurf event in July, all on Lake Jackson, “I think it’s great,” Hartt said.
It’s something people have often talked about, she said, getting to do more water-based events in the summer and capitalizing on the area’s reputation for motorsports.
“We’re kind of being looked at as the hub of Florida racing events,” Hartt said. “That’s cool, as well.”
Andrews said Childers, since he doesn’t live here, needed some help designing and building routes and navigating issues with the county and city to set it up, including getting streets closed. Many competitors went out Friday to test out the course and get familiar with it, Andrews said. Residents need to keep an eye out for increased numbers of triathletes training and riding on the roadways.
People are flying in from California and Colorado, for example, and have shipped in their bikes to be assembled by Legacy Bicycles prior to the race, then disassembled and repacked for shipping home after the race.
“We do it with every [cycling] event,” Andrews said, including Heartland Triathlon and Gran Fondo New York. “It’s something we do for all of these events.”
This event, Andrews said, has many people flying in from out of state, and more of them needed to have this service.
“We really enjoy it because we get to meet all the athletes, talk to them and hear about where they’re from,” Andrews said.
People are coming to Sebring and falling in love with the area for its endurance race potential, he said, thanks in part to 17 years of the Heartland Triathlon and similar events putting Sebring on the map for such races.