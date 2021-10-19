Murals on a Mission

HOMESTEAD — How to make a difference in one’s community during times of need? How to make those that are not aware of the needs of many aware ... art.
Farm Share of Florida, along with Molina Healthcare, reveal a message of a mission, to relieve food insecurity and hunger. Both organizations, as Liza Ortega of Molina Healthcare said, “Reveal the light, through art, at the end of these walls” that end, food given to the people, freely, to communities in need spanning the entire state of Florida.
With sponsorship from Molina Healthcare and passion from Gil Zepeda of Farm Share and with the use of spray paint and talent from both Julian Gonzalez of Murals of Miami and Jason Jurado of One Five Four Ave, bring the message to the world.
Gonzalez’s art has adorned the walls around Miami and the world. He also works with Fortune 500 companies, but he wants to make a difference looking forward to such a project, “to communicate and bring awareness to the food insecurity that is going on in the state of Florida. That was something I was proud to take my talents and find a way to bring awareness to that.”
Gonzalez set aside his busy workflow and profits to help, along with Jurado.
Gonzalez said, “I saw a chance to bring awareness to the food insecurity but also to the workers battling food insecurity, so we paint a picture where they can see their work come to life.”
It begins with a unique set of talents, Jurado said. “We start with a sketch phase. You lay down all the rough ideas where everything goes ... a basic one color, laying out the entire wall, then you continue to actually fill everything in with color. The color phase, where everything gets colored in, and the final stage, outlining, and any definition that you have.”
For example, the inside wall mural portrays a red Farm Share truck with a written message on the top stating, “No Person Goes Hungry.” The truck has a spray of paint along the front grill of dust from the road signifying how they are constantly on the go delivering much needed food to the community. That is the fine detail of the artists bringing the message alive in an animated still image.
With two containers measuring approximately 40-by-10 feet, an interior wall 30-by-15 feet, and a front wall 30-by-15 feet, Jurado estimates, “We used about 500 cans of spray paint; each container took about five, working eight hour days. The inside and front wall took about three days.”
You will not miss the work, the use of vibrant colors and cartoon paintings of fruit vegetables on a mission: a cartoon graphic depicting a battle between hunger and produce on a battle farm field; a soldier tomato holds up a banner of victory stating, “No Person Goes Hungry!”
Adjacent to these wall, a final mural. The finale depicts two human hands – one white, the other black – coming together. Their palms holding dirt with a new growth of a plant reaching up toward the sunrise. The artists’ message of hope is clearly drawn out and the mission of these organizations is set.