SEBRING — Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada, fighting an ever-growing docket and, as he said, jet-lag, continued pushing for attorneys to bring resolution to long-standing murder cases.
One of the oldest murder cases in the county has been continued again, in part because defendant Phillip “Justin” Markland has another new attorney. Markland, who was arrested and charged with killing his uncle in June 2014, is consenting to use the “not-guilty by reason of insanity” defense, something he had refused to do with other attorneys.
Donna Mae Petterson told Estrada on Wednesday that her client is considering that defense as “one of the defenses we will be going forward on.”
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin, whose plan to retire “toward the end of July,” said the Markland case has been “rocking on for a number of years.” He said it was held up with previous attorneys by Markland’s refusal to consider the insanity plea as a defense.
Peterson said she needs to review some taped interviews that she just received Monday. Houchin said he needs to depose one of the defense’s expert witnesses or at least have that person’s written report to review.
“If he is headed toward insanity [defense], we need to have him evaluated by our expert, as well,” Houchin said.
Estrada agreed to put the case off for another two months, and have another hearing at 1:15 p.m. June 23.
Authorities say that during a family gathering, Markland’s uncle Thomas Markland shot him. As the uncle then called 911 to get medical help for his nephew, Phillip Markland got a gun and shot his uncle multiple times, authorities said.
The case has gone back and forth since then over Phillip Markland’s competency to stand trial and his possible use of the stand your ground law as justification.
Another long-standing case, that of Ivan Sanders, has also been continued to 1:15 p.m. May 19. Attorney Hanna George, filling in for Gilberto Colon, said the only issue with scheduling a trial would be her associate’s ability to set that on his calendar, as he has other equally complex cases “back-to-back” until August.
Houchin said the state was ready to bring the case to trial last year prior to the pandemic, which postponed all pending trials and continues to play havoc with jury selection. Rescheduling experts is also a challenge, he said, as many have to rearrange their professional schedules six to eight weeks in advance.
If this case runs past July, Houchin said, Assistant State Attorney John Krumholz will take it over. Sanders is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 4-year-old daughter so severely in November 2014 that the child died from her injuries.
Sanders has changed attorneys three times, which has contributed to the delays. Houchin expects jury selection in Sanders’ case to take a week by itself.
Houchin said he has the murder trial of Daryl Dennard Cason rescheduled for May. Cason is accused in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson. He was originally set for trial in March, but the court could not draw a large enough jury pool for his case, thanks in part to economic issues caused by COVID-19.
Conversely, Houchin said he doesn’t have a tentative court date for Virgil West, charged with first-degree murder in the July 2015 death of Shawn Ziegler and attempted murder of Carrie Ann Leaphart.
Another high-profile case has also been continued to the afternoon court on May 19. Samuel Joseph Tucker’s attorney in his vehicular manslaughter case has motions to suppress certain statements from the evidence record and also has to add a crash reconstruction expert to the witness list.
In the early morning hours of July 24, 2017, Tucker was in a drunk-driving crash that took the life of his passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice. He was charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence and two counts of DUI property damage. However, the case was held up when Tucker fled to Ireland shortly after the wreck. It took the better part of two years to get him back with the help of U.S. Marshals and the High Court in Cork, Ireland, where he was found.