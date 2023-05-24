Murder defendant again claims his rights were violated

Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury is once again claiming his speedy trial rights in Highlands County have been violated.
During a pretrial hearing last week, Etchechury again told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that he didn’t want to waive his right to a speedy trial because the right had already been violated.
“My speedy trial rights were violated,” he said, once again citing his Interstate Agreement on Detainers, which provides for the temporary transfer of prisoners who are wanted by other states for trial on criminal charges. He said it allows him to count the time he was in transit toward a speedy trial deadline.
He told Cowden the same thing in April, the last time he was in front of her.
In Florida, unless a defendant waives speedy trial, they must be tried within 175 days of arrest if the crime charged is a felony.
The defendant’s claim is apparently based on the length of time he was in custody in Texas, as well as during the time it took to get him to the Highlands County Jail. The county filed a warrant for his arrest on second-degree murder charges while he was still in Texas.
Molina was convicted in Texas on methamphetamine trafficking charges and sentenced to 11 years in jail in March 2022; the Highlands County murder warrant was delivered after the trial ended. Molina was extradited from Texas to a federal prison in Florida, then transferred to Highlands County Jail and booked on Feb. 23, 2023, court records show.
He was brought to Highlands County on second-degree murder charges in the killing of Jonathan Diaz in December 2018, Assistant State Attorney John Kromholz told the Highlands News-Sun.
If a court rules that a defendant’s speedy trial right has been violated, any conviction and sentence can be wiped out, and the charges dismissed, according to federal rules.
Nevertheless, Etchechury’s lawyer, Amanda Peterson, waived Etchechury’s speedy trial April 24, which does not necessarily make his argument moot, because he can argue his contention in the future.
Etchechury is accused of beating a criminal associate to death with a hammer, setting his body on fire, and burying him in a Sebring back yard.
The judge urged Etchechury to let Peterson, his lawyer, make the decisions on his defense.
“These charges can put you away for life, do you understand that?”