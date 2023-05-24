Murder defendant again claims his rights were violated

Miguel Molina-Etchechury and his lawyer, Amanda Peterson, in court Wednesday. Etchechury, who faces second-degree murder charges, claims he wasn’t given his trial in a timely manner.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Miguel Angel Molina-Etchechury is once again claiming his speedy trial rights in Highlands County have been violated.

During a pretrial hearing last week, Etchechury again told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden that he didn’t want to waive his right to a speedy trial because the right had already been violated.

Recommended for you