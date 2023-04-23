Murder defendant gets his pickup truck back

Virgil Lee West will have the pickup truck he allegedly used in a homicide returned to him, prosecutors said.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Prosecutors and lawyers defending accused first-degree murderer Virgil Lee West have agreed to return his pickup truck and personal scrapbook.

Highlands County Sheriff’s investigators seized the pickup in 2015 after West drove it away from a Lorida crime scene. It is unclear the role his personal scrapbook played in the investigation, but copies of its pages are still in prosecutors’ hands.

