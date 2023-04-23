Murder defendant gets his pickup truck back

Prosecutors and lawyers defending accused first-degree murderer Virgil Lee West have agreed to return his pickup truck and personal scrapbook.
Highlands County Sheriff’s investigators seized the pickup in 2015 after West drove it away from a Lorida crime scene. It is unclear the role his personal scrapbook played in the investigation, but copies of its pages are still in prosecutors’ hands.
“The truck is being released with the agreement that no further examination or testing is required,” Highlands prosecutor John Kromholz said. “The journal is being released with the understanding that copies of these materials are admissible as if they were the originals.”
Daniel M. Hernandez, West’s attorney, was set to argue the motion Friday afternoon in Sebring before Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, but both sides reached an agreement before the hearing.
It is not uncommon for defendants to ask for seized property back, including guns, knives, and in the case of SunTrust Bank shooter Zephen Xaver, his mother’s car, which he drove to the bank to commit five murders. It was returned six months after the shootings.
For nearly eight years, West has been in the county jail in Sebring awaiting trial as Highland’s longest-lasting murder defendant. His lawyer and prosecutors are working to bring him to trial in late 2023.
Detectives say the pickup truck played a supporting role in the shooting of Shawn Zeigler and Carrie Leaphart on July 15, 2015.
According to West, Zeigler and Leaphart had been bullying him and other residents of Lorida before the day of the shooting. According to detectives, the fatal shooting occurred on White Oak Road on the east bank of Lake Istokpoga. The confrontation began when West, who was driving his pickup truck down that road, gave Leaphart – a passenger in a golf cart driven by Zeigler – the middle finger. West told police that she gave him “the finger” in return.
Zeigler turned the golf cart around and drove toward West, whose pickup truck “stalled or became unfunctional,” detectives said. As Zeigler approached West’s pickup, West allegedly pulled a .38 and exited his pickup. He stepped forward and fired at Zeigler, hitting him in the left and right chest, abdomen, knee, thigh, and bicep. Zeigler was pronounced dead at the scene, and Leaphart – who also was hit – was seriously injured but recovered.
After the shooting, West’s pickup truck started and he drove off, tossing his pistol and shells as he went. Police pulled him over at Sebring International Raceway. They arrested him and had his pickup truck and its contents impounded.
Hernandez has also asked the court to provide $3,600 to pay Aran & Associates, LLC for help running down leads connected to the case.
West has had more than a dozen lawyers since his arrest. The charges also include attempted murder for the injuries to Leaphart and shooting into a vehicle.