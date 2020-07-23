SEBRING — Tony “TJ” Wiggins, arrested Tuesday night in Polk County on three counts of first-degree murder, has a long series of felony charges and convictions, many in Highlands County.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd spoke of Wiggins having had 230 felony charges, 15 convictions, and two stints in state prison on his record.
According to Highlands County Clerk of Courts records, he has more than 150 charges stemming from incidents in Highlands County, with guilty verdicts on a total of 22 charges among eight separate cases.
Charges with guilty verdicts include drug possession (two charges), drug paraphernalia possession (two charges), criminal mischief (three charges), burglary of a structure (six charges), burglary of a conveyance, retail/petit theft, grand theft (five charges), grand theft of a firearm (two charges) and carrying a concealed weapon.
Judd also listed such charges as aggravated assault with a weapon, including battery on a person 65 years or older.
At the time of the murder on Friday night, Wiggins was out of jail on bond for an aggravated assault with a weapon case. Judd said he allegedly broke another person’s arm with a crowbar during a fight.
In addition, Wiggins has at least two domestic violence cases. In Highlands County, he had cases originating on Sept. 18, 2006 and on Aug. 12, 2004 — the day before Hurricane Charley hit Florida.
Guilty criminal verdicts occurred as follows:
- Sept. 7, 2011 — grand theft.
- Sept. 7, 2011 — possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia.
- Sept. 13, 2011 — criminal mischief, grand theft of a firearm and three counts of burglary of a structure.
- Sept. 15, 2011 — criminal mischief, burglary of a structure, grand theft and grand theft of a firearm.
- Sept. 28, 2011 — carrying a concealed weapon and possession of both drugs and paraphernalia.
- Oct. 27, 2011 — criminal mischief and petit/retail theft.
- April 8, 2012 — grand theft and burglary of a structure.
- Oct. 24, 2014 — criminal mischief, burglary of a structure, grand theft and grand theft of a firearm.
- Oct. 24, 2014 — grand theft, burglary of a structure and burglary of a conveyance.