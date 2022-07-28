SEBRING — Murder defendant Ian Jobson is beginning to show signs of mental illness, according to his lawyer.
Jobson, who allegedly put his arm on Anthony Mathison, then fired into his chest in Kool Runnings Bar in Avon Park, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in January 2018.
He has been in jail for four years.
His attorney, Daniel M. Hernandez, on Wednesday asked Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada to appoint a psychiatrist to determine the state of Jobson’s mental health.
According to Hernandez, Jobson has begun speaking nonsensically and is now under the care of the jail’s medical staff.
“The defendant has been moved to the medical wing at the Highlands County Jail and is acting incoherently,” Hernandez wrote in his motion.
Estrada and Prosecutor John Kromholz agreed during Hernandez’s motion in court Wednesday seeking a competency review to ensure Jobson can understand court proceedings and aid in his own defense.
The National Institutes of Health says depression is the most prevalent mental health condition reported by inmates, followed by mania, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder.
The shooting took place on Dec. 29, 2017 – two nights before New Year’s Eve. One witness was dancing with friends in the back of the bar when the shooting occurred. She told investigators that she heard a loud pop and saw Mathison on the ground, twitching, with blood coming out of his mouth.
She tried to help Mathison, a childhood friend, but friends told her not to touch him. She ran outside and later gave a statement to police.
A man who was running with Jobson that night told police he’d seen Jobson and Mathison arguing earlier in the evening. As the witness waited in Jobson’s car outside the bar, he heard a gunshot and saw people running out the door.
Jobson exited the bar, got in the vehicle, and the two drove off, the witness told police. The witness also told police Jobson threw a cell phone out the window after the shooting.
Jury selection is scheduled for Nov. 14.