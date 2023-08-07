Glenn M. Bukata’s resume reads like a true crime thriller.
The South Florida detective and crime scene expert has rescued an infant from a hot car; solved the murder of three Bahamians who washed ashore in Broward County; tracked down a mother in a hotel room who had threatened to kill her children; and unearth all manner of fugitives from human traffickers, police killers, deranged escapees, and armed carjackers.
During his 34 years in law enforcement, Bukata has appeared in Cops, America’s Most Wanted, Forensic Files, the Killer Next Door, and other true-crime shows. But perhaps more to the point, Bukata found evidence that exonerated two men of murdering a 16-year-old boy in 1997.
And now, Virgil Lee West, the defendant in the county’s longest-running murder case, wants the former Broward County Sheriff’s detective to help him win his case.
West is accused of shooting Shawn Zeigler and Carrie Leaphart on July 15, 2015 – eight years ago last month.
West told investigators that Zeigler and Leaphart had been threatening him and other Lorida residents long before the day of the shooting. According to detectives, the fatal shooting occurred on White Oak Road on the east bank of Lake Istokpoga. The confrontation began when West, who was driving his pickup truck down that road, gave Leaphart – a passenger in a golf cart driven by Zeigler – the middle finger. West told police that she gave him “the finger” in return.
Zeigler turned the golf cart around and drove toward West, whose pickup truck had stalled, detectives said. As Zeigler approached West’s pickup, West allegedly pulled a .38 and exited his pickup. As the golf cart came to a stop, he stepped forward and fired at Zeigler, hitting him in the left and right chest, abdomen, knee, thigh and bicep. Zeigler was pronounced dead at the scene, and Leaphart – who also was hit – was seriously injured, but recovered.
During his Feb. 1, 2019 Stand Your Ground motion, West argued that he knew Zeigler routinely carried a .40-caliber pistol in his waistband. Zeigler and Leaphart allegedly had a reputation for methamphetamine-fueled violence in the tiny town, running people off the road, threatening and fistfighting other residents. After a run-in with West, the couple stood in the parking lot of a general store and threatened “to get” West, according to his motion. Zeigler also threatened to burn his house down, kill his mother, and made other threats.
West has always maintained that he shot Zeigler in self-defense because he thought Zeigler was reaching behind his back for his gun. West believes a crime scene reenactor and/or ballistics expert like Bukata can prove West fired defensively — as someone who believed he was about to be shot.
West’s lawyer, Daniel M. Hernandez, has asked the court for money to hire Bukata. It’s a common practice for Florida attorneys representing indigent defendants.
“Complex issues surrounding the use of force by Mr. West, and Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law are involved in this case and the presentation of this defense would be aided by an expert in this field,” Hernandez wrote in his request for up to $7,500 for Bukata’s time.
Tax money may be an issue, however. While Bukata charges $200 for travel and $300 an hour for his expertise, the Judicial Administrative Commission, which approves tax money for defense experts, uses a fee schedule that allows $100 an hour for expert work and $50 an hour for the expert’s travel.
The JAC turned Hernandez down July 31. “JAC objects to any compensation rates in excess of established rates,” the JAC ruled.
It’s now up to Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to rule whether she will approve more money for Bukata’s fees. The JAC said it might agree to $150 to $200 an hour should the court approve Bukata’s higher fee, but urged Hernandez to shop around for a less-expensive expert.
Cowden will set a date for a hearing in the near future.
Jury selection for West’s trial is Nov. 23.