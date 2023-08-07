Glenn M. Bukata’s resume reads like a true crime thriller.

The South Florida detective and crime scene expert has rescued an infant from a hot car; solved the murder of three Bahamians who washed ashore in Broward County; tracked down a mother in a hotel room who had threatened to kill her children; and unearth all manner of fugitives from human traffickers, police killers, deranged escapees, and armed carjackers.

