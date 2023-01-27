SEBRING — The man accused of knifing a store owner to death in Avon Park will argue self-defense before a judge today.

Shavon Roosevelt Smith III – caught on store video attacking 7 Days store owner Dharmik Patel behind his counter in April 2020 – will use Florida’s Stand Your Ground law to obtain immunity from prosecution. Statute 776.012 says people are justified in using deadly force “if he reasonably believes that using such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself.”

