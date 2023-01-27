SEBRING — The man accused of knifing a store owner to death in Avon Park will argue self-defense before a judge today.
Shavon Roosevelt Smith III – caught on store video attacking 7 Days store owner Dharmik Patel behind his counter in April 2020 – will use Florida’s Stand Your Ground law to obtain immunity from prosecution. Statute 776.012 says people are justified in using deadly force “if he reasonably believes that using such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself.”
Smith, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbery with a deadly weapon when he was 15, was released months before he encountered Patel in his store.
Stand Your Ground hearings occur before a judge; the defense goes first to state its case, using perhaps the video of the stabbing as well as eyewitness testimony. Prosecutors can cross examine witnesses and introduce evidence of their own.
The burden is then on the state to prove that Smith was not in any danger and had no basis to believe he was about to be harmed or killed.
“The state’s burden is by clear and convincing evidence – less than what is required at trial,” Highlands Prosecutor John Kromholz said.
There are times when Stand Your Ground simply doesn’t apply:
- if the defendant is engaged in criminal activity
- if the defendant provoked the other party, if the other party has already tried to withdraw from the conflict,
- if the defendant shoots a police officer in the legal performance of his or her law enforcement duties.
Arguing the defense applies when the defendant is in a place he or she is legally allowed to be, i.e., his or her home, yard, or business premises.
Smith is charged with second-degree murder, which is punishable by life in prison.
Here’s how detectives describe the confrontation that ended Patel’s life:
Smith entered the store at 8:30 p.m. on April 9, 2020. After waiting in line, Smith approached the counter where Patel greeted him.
What happens next is vital to Smith’s claims of self-defense. Detectives say the two were “in disagreement” almost immediately.
“Patel walks out from behind the enclosed counter and Smith puts his backpack down by the front door.
“Smith walks up to Patel and shoves him backward. Patel walks back behind the counter. Smith takes a knife out from his pocket. Patel grabs a metal bat and walks back out from behind the counter toward Smith. Smith walks toward Patel with the knife in his right hand. Patel swings the bat but does not connect.
“Patel starts walking back behind the counter again and Smith pursues after him. Smith pushes Patel up against the wall and stabs him with the knife repeatedly. Smith walks out from behind the counter, grabs his backpack and walks out the front door. Patel grabs the store phone and tries to make a call. Patel sits down on a stool, as he is losing so much blood. A total of 19 stab wounds were counted on Patel’s person.”
Smith was quickly arrested a short distance from the store.