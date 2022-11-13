SEBRING — The lawyer defending accused murderer Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr., will ask a judge to give her client bail Monday.
Ford is charged with the 2020 second degree murder of Alexander Nowell in Avon Park.
Defense lawyer Jennifer Powell, who took on Ford’s case last year, has filed a motion for reasonable bail with Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada. Her motion states several reasons he should be allowed to be free before trial, which can be accomplished by changing his “no bail” status on the second-degree murder charge to giving him $50,000 bail. He was given bond on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun ($5,000) and for firing a gun in public ($500).
Powell first argues that any bond on the murder charge must be one that Ford can afford. She says her client is poor and should be eligible for a reasonable bond. She also listed other reasons he should be given pretrial release:
— He poses no foreseeable danger to the community
— He has lived in Highlands County his entire life
— He was gainfully employed at the time of his arrest on second degree murder charges
— He has a job with a lawn service waiting for him
— Ford suffers from asthma, “and continued incarceration is unsafe to defendant’s health
— Defendant has never failed to appear when required, “except for two times when he was late for court.”
Estrada may not be willing to grant pretrial release; judges weigh the defendant’s present charges and previous convictions when weighing bail or pretrial release. They also weigh whether the defendant poses a threat to the community.
Ford, who was sentenced to eight years in state prison in 2013 for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, burglary with assault, and felony battery, was at The Joint bar on Delaney Avenue in Avon Park on May 9, 2020, when he allegedly opened fire on several men.
He also was convicted of battery in 2010; enhanced domestic battery in 2011; and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.
As for the Nowell murder, witnesses told Highlands County Sheriff’s detective Du’Wayne Kelly that Ford had been playing poker the night of May 8, 2020 and lost a hand of cards to Nowell. According to Kelly’s investigation, the next day Ford came to The Joint Bar and demanded his money be returned.
“Surveillance video in the area captured the incident,” Kelly wrote. The detective said Ford can be seen approaching the men and open firing with a 9mm. The video showed Ford continuously shooting as the men fled in all directions. Ford allegedly used a laser site on the pistol as he fired.
Nowell was hit in the head and back and died; two other men — Jed Grant, and Uriah Harris Jr. — were hit but survived. According to Powell, because Ford has not been charged in the shooting of the other two men, testimony about them should be kept from jurors.
Prosecutors, however, have said that while the other two men have not cooperated with investigators, their shootings are entwined in the Nowell murder.
Estrada in September granted Powell’s request for a continuance in Ford’s trial date. Jury selection is now set for Jan. 9.
Powell asked for more time to prepare so she can depose more witnesses. Prosecutors, however, say the victims are less than willing to testify against the man who allegedly fired on them with a 9mm and an extended clip.