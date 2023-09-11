Senior Circuit Court Judge J. David Langford on Wednesday ordered first-degree murder defendant Ian Dale Jobson committed to a criminal mental health hospital.
Jobson, who has been in jail since his arrest in February 2018, started to show signs of mental illness in June and July, his attorney said.
Jobson, who allegedly put his arm on Anthony Mathison, then fired into his chest in Kool Runnings Bar in Avon Park, was arrested and charged with first degree murder in January 2018.
“The defendant has been moved to the medical wing at the Highlands County Jail and is acting incoherently,” Hernandez wrote in his motion to have Jobson evaluated.
The court ordered a mental health evaluation for Jobson in May; the court-appointed psychiatrist apparently found him incompetent to proceed.
Hernandez repeated his worries at Wednesday’s competency hearings.
“Your honor, I’d like to have him committed to the hospital to see if he can be restored,” Hernandez told Langford.
Langford agreed, and asked Hernandez to write up the order. Jobson, who will be put on a waiting list for the hospital, will be in court again on Oct. 4 at 1:30 p.m.
Jobson is not the only defendant awaiting a bed at Florida’s state mental health hospital. Doreen Turner, whom the court committed to the hospital in early August, is still awaiting placement. Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter promised Langford he’ll find out why she is still in Highlands County Jail.
“I’m not sure why she hasn’t been placed yet, there is a waiting list,” Carter said. “I will call the department to see if we can’t figure out why the delay has occurred.”
Turner was the fiance of Bradley Frank Begens, who had a warrant for his arrest for failing to appear for a court hearing. He was facing charges of failing to register as a sex offender, and Turner, who allegedly helped hide him from deputies in a closet, was charged in connection with his May 22 shooting. Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies shot and killed Begens after he pointed a gun at them, Turner’s arrest affidavit states.
Turner is charged with third-degree felony murder in connection with Begens’ death. The charge is applied to people who ”unintentionally kill another person while committing or attempting to commit a crime,” according to Florida Statutes.
A third murder defendant, Dyshaun Collymore, is awaiting one more psychiatric evaluation to determine whether or not he is incompetent to stand trial. Defense lawyers can request up to three mental evaluations for a client.
Collymore’s lawyer, Donna Peterson, calls this next evaluation the “tie breaker” after one psychiatrist found Collymore competent to stand trial and a second said he might be incompetent but showed signs of malingering, or faking the symptoms.
If he is found to be competent to stand trial in October, he may proceed to the next step, which is an evidentiary hearing to determine if he violated his probation on manslaughter charges. He and Marquay Desawn Rockmore pleaded no contest to killing Kyle Matthew Arjona in December 2017 but a lack of witnesses forced prosecutors to give them probation.
Rockmore received 45 years in prison after breaking his probation and Collymore likely faces decades in prison if a judge rules he broke his probation agreement.
The state mental hospital for criminal defendants is in Chattahoochee on the Georgia border. The defendants receive medication and training to restore them, when possible, to mental competency. Judges review their progress every 30 to 60 days. If restorable, they return to the court docket. If not, they remain in the hospital.