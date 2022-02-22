SEBRING — Virgil Lee West, accused of shooting a man in a golf cart to death in July 2015, has been fired by his latest attorney.
West, who was assigned Robert Gray, Amy Thornhill and other assistant public defenders since the early days of his incarceration, has been through a Stand Your Ground hearing, which failed, as well as countless bond and evidentiary hearings, continuations and dozens of depositions.
On Aug. 6, 2021, assistant public defender Thornhill announced a conflict of interest and asked the court to remove her from his case. On Aug. 11, a judge appointed the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel to represent West.
That office’s lawyer, Byron P. Hileman, also quickly withdrew, but West is not blamed for that departure.
On Aug. 20, the court appointed Robin H. Stevenson to represent West.
Stevenson, who is defending West in the shooting death of Shawn Zeigler in 2015, hit the ground running after Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada assigned him to the case.
Things apparently have not worked out between Stevenson, a veteran defense attorney, and West, who is among the longest-held murder defendants in the Highlands County Jail on Orange Street.
“Irreconcilable differences have arisen between the undersigned and defendant, which preclude an effective client/attorney relationship,” Stevenson wrote in his Feb. 17 motion. “Accordingly, the undersigned respectfully requests that he be permitted to withdraw as attorney for the defendant.”
Stevenson will represent West at least until March 18, when Estrada will hear his motion to appoint another lawyer to represent West.