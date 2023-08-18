Murder defense awaiting higher court ruling

Castillo

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

Roosevelt Shavon Smith III argued that he stabbed 7-Days store owner Dharmik Patel to death in self-defense in April 2020.

During the Stand Your Ground hearing in January, Bruce Carter, Highlands County’s chief assistant public defender, played a video in court that showed Patel swinging a bat at Smith. Patel misses and returns behind the counter, but Smith can be seen pulling a knife from his backpack. Smith comes behind the counter, pushes Patel against the wall, and stabs the store owner more than 20 times.

Recommended for you