Murder defense awaiting higher court ruling

Roosevelt Shavon Smith III argued that he stabbed 7-Days store owner Dharmik Patel to death in self-defense in April 2020.
During the Stand Your Ground hearing in January, Bruce Carter, Highlands County’s chief assistant public defender, played a video in court that showed Patel swinging a bat at Smith. Patel misses and returns behind the counter, but Smith can be seen pulling a knife from his backpack. Smith comes behind the counter, pushes Patel against the wall, and stabs the store owner more than 20 times.
Florida Statute 776.012 says “a person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that it is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself.”
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden, who presided over the Stand Your Ground motion, denied Smith’s claims of self-defense on March 13 by ruling, “The court cannot imagine that any cautious and prudent person would find it reasonable to inflict more than 20 stab wounds” in the act of protecting oneself.
Carter on Wednesday appealed Cowden’s ruling to the Sixth District Court of Appeal in Lakeland. The motion asks the appeal court to reverse Cowden’s refusal to provide Smith immunity from second-degree murder charges. If the appeal court agrees, Smith will be given immunity and no trial will be held.
On Thursday, Carter asked for a continuance in Smith’s case until he hears from the higher court. Highlands County Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo, however, said he is ready for trial and believes Carter should have filed his appeal a lot sooner.
Carter also told Cowden that he needs time to review store security video of the attack. Like other public defenders, he has more than a hundred cases to manage.
“I can do that as I wait for a ruling from the appeals court, so no time is being lost,” Carter said.
Once the appeal court ruling comes down, Carter can move on to trial, he said. However, the three-judge panel could decide to reverse Cowden’s ruling.
Statistics show that of the people who claim Stand Your Ground, 70% walk free.
If the judges determine Smith must stand trial, Carter and Castillo will set a date for jury selection.