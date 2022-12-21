SEBRING — Assistant Public Defender Jane Allie McNeill asked several things of Circuit Court on Monday.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada denied half of them and has taken the rest under advisement, including the defendant’s motion to suppress evidence in the case.
In Florida vs. Zephen Xaver, the defendant stands charged with five counts of first degree murder for shooting five local women in a SunTrust Bank branch on Jan. 23, 2019.
McNeill asked Estrada to suppress statements Xaver made to law enforcement after his arrest the day of the shooting. Xaver also held off police for hours after the shooting incident as he spoke by phone to an emergency dispatcher and a crisis negotiator.
After deputies brought him out of the bank in handcuffs, a deputy spoke with Xaver in the back seat of a sheriff’s cruiser, then later that day, two detectives also interrogated Xaver in the Sheriff’s Office interview room.
According to McNeill, police didn’t take notes of Xaver’s statements in the car, failed to read him his Miranda rights, and failed to tell her client that a public defender was waiting outside the interview room — none of which prosecutors say they are required to do.
Monday morning’s hearing had testimony scheduled from a former public defender, a detective, and other witnesses.
The matter of suppressing evidence remains under advisement, with a written order to be prepared.
Also under advisement is a motion to have alternating individual voir dire.
McNeill had asked to have Xaver’s handcuffs removed when in court. That motion was denied.
She also asked to prohibit prosecution from challenging certain potential jurors for cause. That was also denied.
McNeill also asked for proper procedure for post-challenge questioning of prospective jurors. Estrada denied that without prejudice.
Estrada has set the next hearing in the case at 8:30 a.m. Feb. 1, 2023. Estrada has informed McNeill that if she intends to have Xaver plead not guilty by reason of insanity, she will need to inform the court by then.