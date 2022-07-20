SEBRING – A number of murder defendants will see the judge during Highlands County’s pretrial hearing docket today.
Second-degree murder defendants Britney Andrus and Tyler Ethan Best lead the alphabetical list of those charged with homicides who will see the judge Wednesday. The two are charged in the death of James Little, 88, who was found dead in his Sebring home from head injuries in October 2020.
Andrus was declared competent to stand trial a couple of weeks ago so the two are back on the pretrial docket.
Then comes Salvador Francisco Cruz and Lorenza Lamar Stevenson. The two young men are accused of firing pistols at Ricky Harris III, 14, and two of his friends on Sept. 5, 2021. Cruz and Stevenson, who were riding in an orange Dodge Challenger, pulled up behind Assembly Church and opened fire, according to detectives who found Harris lying on the church property with a bullet hole under his arm. Each is charged with second-degree murder.
Robin Stevenson, the lawyer representing second-degree murder defendant Kenneth Jerome Pearson Jr., will have a mental health expert determine whether Pearson is competent and sane to stand trial. The 31-year-old is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.
Highlands County Sheriff’s deputies say Pearson shot Chadwick Woodard in the neck in Avon Park in April. Woodard died of his injuries some time later. Witnesses said Chadwick and Pearson had arranged to meet on South Carolina Avenue. When the shot went off, a witness saw the defendant standing in the doorway of a black SUV in which Chadwick was shot. The witness saw Chadwick fall out of the SUV and onto the ground.
The eyewitness said Pearson walked past her as she ran to help Woodard.
Other defendants set to appear Wednesday are accused of trying to kill people.
Cody Jordan Dennis, 25, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. In November 2020, detectives say he fired shotgun rounds at three Avon Park sanitation workers after they asked his female friend to move her car.
According to the Highlands County deputies, Dennis was in the passenger seat of his female friend’s car when a city trash truck pulled up behind them. One of the sanitation workers asked the woman to move her car so they could access trash cans. Dennis got in an argument with the workers. Dennis and the woman drove off.
A few minutes later, Dennis walked down the CSX railroad tracks and allegedly set up in the bushes by the railroad tracks. When the men made their way up the street emptying cans, he reportedly appeared with a shotgun and fired three rounds at the men. The shots missed, but the Avon Park city employees called police and turned him in. He faces three life sentences; in Florida, attempted murder can carry the same punishment as successful murders.
Dennis Lee Terrance is also on the hook for attempted second-degree murder after he and another man began arguing over a female. Terrance had been in the Palms of Tulane apartment complex when his car broke down. Someone sent a phone video of him threatening his girlfriend with a slap to relatives. When he tried to leave the complex, Terrance pulled up and confronted him. The victim pulled a gun, but Terrance allegedly fired his pistol three times, hitting the victim in the chest, neck and buttocks.
The man survived; Terrance faces 15 years if convicted.