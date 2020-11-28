SEBRING — Right now, Highlands County has more than a dozen murder, attempted murder and manslaughter cases on hold thanks to a backlog and a pandemic.
It doesn’t show signs of letting up, with cases having already been pushed more than two years past when they would normally have gone to trial.
Assistant State Attorney Steve Houchin said Highlands County cases already were backed up before the coronavirus pandemic, and now most of them are a year behind where he, other attorneys and judges figured or hoped they would be.
Other delays have included defense attorneys pushing for continuances, he said, but judges have now begun to start pushing for trials to move forward.
“The State Attorney is ready,” Houchin said of most cases before them.
As long ago as July 25 last year, Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada remarked, as he approved requests to continue one case yet again, that he had at least four cases as old as three to five years still not completed or cleared because of requested depositions, evidentiary or admissibility hearings or appeals.
“There is only one judge to handle homicides,” Estrada said at the time, “unless I can get some assistance.”
That continuance was for Michael J. Celello, who on Dec. 17, 2019, received a life sentence after being found guilty of second-degree murder on Nov. 9. Celello was convicted of the 2016 killing of 49-year-old Michael Cerillo, after which he put him into the trunk of his own car and dumped his body in a section of the Miccosukee Reservation called “Alligator Alley.”
Men accused of two crimes that shocked the local community in the last two years have been able, up until now, to avoid being in court for their hearings, but judges are moving to change that. Zephen Allen Xaver, charged with five murders in the January 2019 shooting at SunTrust bank, may appear in court next month.
Case status documents from Nov. 17 state that the 23-year-old will have another hearing on Dec. 15 and will be present for that hearing, though he has been excused from being at almost every hearing in his case thus far.
He’s accused of shooting five women on Jan. 23, 2019, at SunTrust bank in Sebring, in what’s been called the first local mass shooting. Xaver’s attorney started waiving his right to be present at hearings as early as March 2019, just two months after the incident.
Meanwhile, Joseph Ables, the accused shooter in the May 2018 death of Deputy Sheriff William J. Gentry Jr., will have his next hearing on Dec. 2. Court documents state that he has needed more mental health evaluations and that the pandemic has made it difficult to transport him and schedule in-person evaluations.
Ables faces charges of first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer with a firearm; attempted first-degree murder; possession of a firearm, weapon and/or ammunition by a convicted felon; tampering with physical evidence; resisting an officer with violence, and felony cruelty to a cat.
Prior to that, in June 2016, a judge withheld adjudication on Ables in a case of battery on an elderly person.
At least one outstanding case may be close to resolution. Julian T. Joseph, 20, of Avon Park has entered a plea agreement on his charges of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm from an incident on Dec. 19, 2018, at the Avon Park Dollar General store on State Road 64. He allegedly shot a 19-year-old man multiple times. His plea agreement calls for a life sentence on the attempted murder charge. He has a pre-sentencing investigation set for Jan. 4.
Other pending cases
What follows is an alphabetical list, by defendants’ names, of other pending murder, attempted murder and manslaughter cases on the Highlands County docket, as provided by the Clerk of Courts Office in Sebring. It does not include felony-level drug, property, robbery or child abuse crimes or the myriad of misdemeanors, all of which await resolution in local courts.
- Clarence Lee Brown, 29, of Avon Park, is charged with attempted second-degree murder in the stabbing of a man during an argument on June 12 of this year that turned violent. He has a pretrial conference on Dec. 17.
- Levi Russell Brown, 45, of Avon Park, faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder and charges of shooting or throwing a deadly missile and of possession of a weapon, firearm and/or ammunition by a convicted felon. In late November 2017, a continuing custody battle over a child allegedly led to Levi Brown shooting another man. His next hearing is Jan. 6.
- Daryl Dennard Cason, 32, of Pahokee, is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and tampering with physical evidence in the Oct. 9, 2016 shooting death of Aaron Hankerson. His co-defendant, Freddie Leneal Washington, also of Pahokee, was found guilty on the same charges and sentenced to two life sentences, but has an appeal pending. Cason’s next hearing is Jan. 20.
- Ti’Andre Tamorris Daley, 17, stands accused of second-degree attempted murder and discharging a firearm from a vehicle in an incident on July 21 this year. Depositions are set to be taken in the case on Dec. 10.
- Colton Lee Driggers, 27, appears from court records to be in the stages of determining whether or not he is competent to stand trial. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence in the October 2017 stabbing of an 11-year-old boy.
- Carlos Lorenzo Gonzalez, 64, stands charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of 31-year-old Martin Martinez Zuniga of Lake Placid, allegedly as a result of an altercation with Gonzalez on the night of March 24, 2018. His next pre-trial conference Dec. 17.
- Akeem Damarries Hill, 30, is charged with attempted second-degree murder with a firearm, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Nov. 25, 2018 shooting of a 52-year-old Lake Placid man. His next hearing is Dec. 16.
- Phillip Justin Markland, 36, is charged with murder in the death of his uncle, 61-year-old Thomas Markland, after an argument on June 15, 2014. Last September, his attorney was seeking hearings on a “Stand Your Ground” defense. Currently, the court is trying to determine if Markland is mentally competent to stand trial. His next hearing is Jan. 20.
- Joshua Florentino Rayos, 25, of Sebring, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, improper display of a firearm, discharging a firearm in public and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Charges stem from a Feb. 10 case of a shooting on Glacier Avenue in Avon Park. He has a pre-trial conference set for Jan. 20.
- Derrek Keshawn Riley, 42, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, domestic violence by strangulation, possession of both cannabis and drug paraphernalia in connection with a domestic violence call on Feb. 14, 2019. His next hearing is Dec. 17.
- Ivan Sanders, 34, has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to a 4-year-old girl in October 2014. His last hearing was scheduled for March 25, but was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic. It has not been rescheduled.
- Samuel Joseph Tucker, 25, of Lorida, is charged with manslaughter while driving under the influence and two charges of DUI property damage in the car crash and death of his passenger, 22-year-old Alyssa Kay Vice, in the early morning hours of July 24, 2017. Shortly after the crash, he fled to Ireland, but was eventually found in Cork, Ireland, and returned to Sebring by the U.S. Marshals. His next hearing is Dec. 16.
- Virgil Lee West, 25, faces charges of first-degree murder, shooting through a vehicle and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the July 14, 2015, death of 44-year-old Shawn Zeigler and 40-year-old Carrie Leaphart, both of Lorida, on 6:57 p.m. July 14, 2015, when he and the couple had an argument that escalated on White Oak Road in Lorida. He has a status conference hearing set for Dec. 18.
- Kabao Yang, 31, is charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder with a weapon. He allegedly stabbed people on June 13, 2018, in the area of Darnell Road in Sebring. His case has been continued to Dec. 16.
Recent arrests
Recent arrests from shootings, and new additions to the Highlands County court docket, include:
- Three men — Marquise Jamar Wooden, Demetrius Devon Sullivan and Darrius Demengus Jenkins Jr. — all 21 and of Avon Park, were arrested shortly after a Feb. 29 incident at a home on Tulane Drive that ended in a struggle for a gun and Wooden getting shot. Deputies charged all three with armed burglary, robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery.
- Jimmy Lamar Ford Jr., 30, of Avon Park, charged as the shooter in an early morning incident on May 9 near Hal McRae Boulevard and Delaney Avenue in Avon Park that left 29-year-old Alexander Nowell dead and two others injured.
- Lance Braden Bleiweiss, 20, of Sebring, was charged with manslaughter and 18-year-old Alexander Lloyd McGregor, 18, was charged with possession of a weapon or ammunition by a felon after an apparent accidental shooting took the life of a 17-year-old male at approximately 10:15 p.m. May 14 on Cadagua Drive in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
- Rickey Loy Moskodauz, 59, of Sebring, was charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of misdemeanor convicted felon failure to register after he allegedly fired a shotgun four times on July 13 at a family riding ATVs near his property in or near the Golf Hammock area.
- Deputies arrested Marshall Allen Perry, 27, of Avon Park, is charged with aggravated battery as a result of a Nov. 3 reckless driver incident on Panther Parkway, with Marshall allegedly waving a black handgun out his car window and firing at least one shot at another car, then allegedly striking the driver of that car in the face with the gun at a traffic light.
- Deputies arrested Cody Jordon Dennis, 23, is charged with firing a weapon in public and trespassing in relation to a Nov. 6 incident where he allegedly fired a shotgun at three sanitation workers and allegedly ran along the CSX Transportation-owned railroad to get in position to shoot.
- Mario Pina Miranda, 26, of Avon Park currently faces 14 separate charges related to a shooting at 11:20 p.m. Nov. 8 on Jim Lane in Highlands Mobile RV Park.