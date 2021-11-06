SEBRING — Sebring police are investigating the death of a man who was formerly the lover of and an informant against a woman now convicted of trying to kill her newlywed husband.
Police confirmed Thursday that they found 40-year-old Mohamed Shihadeh dead on Oct. 24 in his apartment in Sebring. Family members had been unable to reach him for two days.
Police do not yet have a cause of death. The matter is still under investigation and awaiting results of an autopsy.
Shihadeh is the former lover of Dalia Dippolito, a woman arrested in 2009 and convicted in 2017 of soliciting first-degree murder in an attempt to hire a hitman to kill her newlywed husband, according to the Associated Press (AP). She was sentenced to 16 years in prison. An earlier conviction was tossed out on appeal, AP reported, and a second trial ended in a hung jury.
Boynton Beach police started an investigation after Shihadeh told detectives Dippolito wanted to have her husband killed. Police had an undercover officer pretend to be a hit man and meet with Dippolito, filming a 23-minute hidden-camera video of her telling the officer she wanted Michael Dippolito killed and agreeing to pay $7,000 for it.
Defense attorneys, AP reports, argued during Dippolito’s three trials that Shihadeh initially contacted police to report her being in an abusive relationship and was later turned into a reluctant informant. Her attorneys also argued that at one point that Dippolito was acting during her meeting with the undercover officer in hopes of starring in a reality TV show with her husband.
She is currently serving in the Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala and has a current release date of Oct. 19, 2031, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.