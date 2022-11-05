The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested two murder suspects from the Virgin Islands on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Deputies, supported by K-9 and Drone units, responded to a residence at 107 Arizona Avenue in Lakeland and quickly arrested the suspects, 30-year old Jonathan Rivera and his girlfriend 28-year old N’zinger Williams at about 5:16 pm.
Both suspects were taken to the PCSO Sheriff’s Processing Center to be booked-in and will await extradition to the Virgin Islands.
“The suspects are wanted for the murder of a 28-year old St. Croix man in June of this year,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “They are both from the Virgin Islands and came here in late June apparently thinking Polk County would be a good place to flee to. They were obviously wrong.”
The Virgin Islands Police Department St. Croix District is charging Jonathan Rivera with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, first-degree reckless endangerment and unauthorized possession of ammunition.
N’zinger Williams is facing charges of first-degree murder, and accessory after-the-fact.