Dyshaun Collymore will have a third and final mental evaluation to determine whether he can proceed in his case or be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric ward somewhere in Florida.
Collymore, who is charged with violating his probation after a manslaughter conviction, will proceed to a violation of probation evidence hearing before a judge if he’s ruled mentally competent.
If Collymore, 27, is found guilty of violating his probation, he can be sentenced for the 2017 murder Kyle Matthew Arjona in Sebring. Collymore and his co-defendant, Marquay Desawn Rockmore, pled guilty to the crime.
Psychiatric evaluations play a role
When lawyers observe possible symptoms of mental illness in their clients, they ask the court to appoint a mental health expert to assess the client’s mental and emotional health. The psychologist or psychiatrist is required to provide a report on their findings, which judges review out of sight of the public.
A psychiatrist hired by Assistant Public Defender Jennifer Powell determined Collymore competent to proceed in October 2022.
However, defense lawyers can have up to three competency evaluations for a client. His subsequent lawyer, Donna Mae Peterson, asked Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden to have him evaluated.
“We can have three expert opinions on whether a defendant is competent,” Peterson told the Highlands News-Sun. “I want to make sure he’s OK for trial.”
Cowden approved an evaluation for Collymore in March and again in July. The first psychiatrist found Collymore competent to stand trial in May.
The most recent evaluation, discussed last week, found Collymore not competent to proceed. However, the doctor noted possible malingering in the evaluation, which the National Institutes of Health defines as “falsification or profound exaggeration of illness, physical or mental.”
Prosecutors asked Cowden to take judicial notice of the notation in his evaluation.
Which is why Peterson requested another evaluation of her client, Peterson says.
“I would say the experts disagree,” she told the newspaper. “One opined ‘possible malingering’ and the other opined incompetent and suffering from an intellectual disability. Now a third doctor will see him.”
Last week, Cowden agreed to a third evaluation of Collymore, this one under Dr. Suzanne Lavell. It is to be completed by September, according to Cowden’s order.
The evaluation will be held in the Highlands County Jail on Orange Street and is to include “competency to proceed and intellectual disability/autism.”
Prosecutors want to try Collymore for the death of Arjona.
The murder occurred at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2017. Prosecutors say Collymore (a juvenile at the time) and Rockmore called Arjona into a lot across the street from a house where they had been gathering.
As Arjona approached them, Rockmore pulled a pistol and shot him in the head and neck. Collymore then fired into Arjona as he lay on the ground. A lack of witnesses led prosecutors to allow them to plead guilty to manslaughter. In exchange, they went home with time served. They were given 10 and 12 years probation, respectively.
Rockmore violated his probation and got 45 years. Highlands prosecutor Richard Castillo hopes to prove Collymore violated his probation with a St. Lucie County arrest.
It all hinges, however, on whether Collymore is in the end, deemed competent to stand trial or not. If not, a psychiatrist can state whether he is restorable or must be involuntarily committed.
Highlands County Prosecutor John Kromholz believes Collymore will proceed.
Though a report by a separate doctor this month indicates Collymore may be incompetent, the court says he is competent, the prosecutor said.
“He has been evaluated three times,” Kromholz said. “He has never been found by a court to be incompetent. The report in June to the court indicated he is most likely competent with a strong indication of malingering.”