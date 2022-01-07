Murphy won’t be missed
U.S. Rep Stephanie Murphy, thank you for retiring. You did not work for the state or your district. You only worked for Pelosi. When she said jump, you did. You never thought what is good for Florida and District 7 and the people here in Florida and you never, as your voting record shows, put your state first. So, please, go collect your retirement. You made six years.
Being a dem o cate does not mean that you and the 10 or so other dem o cates from this state have to vote along party lines and yet that is what happened. Not just here, but in the country. You all forgot why you were sent. Not to just vote for what you are told to, but what is good for the people you represent and your state.
Today the country is in free fall due to what the president has done: open borders where sick people are coming in to spread disease and narcotics, while the cartel is getting rich; gas and oil pipeline have stopped; the wall has stopped and millions in material is rusting on the ground and Biden says that the state of Texas can not use it to build their wall? Seems someone is just trying to shut down this country and you never noticed, Ms. Murphy.
So please quit and save us all, because you and the other 10 reps are trying to ruin this state and make Florida like California and New York. Both were great a long time ago.
David B. Abbott
Lake Placid