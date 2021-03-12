ATHENS, Ga. — Driver Dylan Murry, who made his IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship debut at the Rolex 24 at Daytona in January, has announced he will also compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America this year.
The Athens, Ga. resident will pilot a new Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car for BGB Motorsports when the single-make series kicks off its 16-round season at Sebring International Raceway, March 18-19, during the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring weekend.
“This is a tremendous opportunity,” said the 20-year-old Murry. “By racing in this series, I will also be part of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior Program, which makes it that much more exciting.”
A driver will be selected from the Porsche Carrera Cup North America Junior Program to represent the region in the annual Porsche Junior Shootout in Germany at the end of the year.
“This year will be all about development and learning even more detail about racing,” said Murry. “I think racing in this single-make series will add an entire new dimension to my racing experience. It is going to be good, hard fighting all the way to the end of the season. Hopefully, I will be standing on the top step of the podium several times.”
The inaugural season of the Porsche Carrera Cup North America will be comprised of 16-rounds at eight venues in the eastern United States and Canada beginning at Sebring. Each 45-minute race will count toward a season-long driver and team championship in each of three classes — Pro, Pro-Am and Pro-Am 991.
On race weekends when he is competing in both the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, Murry will have to manage his time wisely.
Additionally, he will be driving two entirely different race cars in the form of a Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 (LMP3 class) and the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car.
“It is definitely going to be very tricky to balance the two series,” he said. “Going back and forth between a prototype and a GT car will be great for experience. I have done it before, so I am confident that I will perform even better this time.
“The two driving styles are vastly different. The LMP cars are a lot stiffer and faster than the GT cars, not to mention the difference in brakes and high-speed grip. It will be a treat to test my limits again going back and forth between the two and I’m looking forward to it.”
With Murry committing to the Porsche Carrera Cup North America, it brings back memories of when his dad David Murry, a former sports car world champion, drove for Porsche.
“It’s a great feeling to be with Porsche, not only for what they have achieved, but through my dad’s history with them,” said Murry. “To be able to continue the legacy with them will just be incredible. The name on the car will also be David Murry as a tribute to his long career with Porsche. Now, I just have to go out and perform as well as he did.”
Murry’s BGB Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car will be sponsored by Suncoast Autowerks, Atlantic Cultivation, Glenora Wine Cellars and The Kachadurian Group.