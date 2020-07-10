Like so many others over the last few months, Dylan Murry has been listening to the coronavirus reports coming from far and wide. But, that abundance of news will not suppress his enthusiasm for racing at Sebring International Raceway on Friday, July 17, at 2:30 p.m. in the second round of the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge Series.
“I’m excited to get to Sebring so we can go for our third straight win,” said Murry, who captured the IMSA Michelin Sportscar Encore last November and the 2020 season opener at Daytona in January. “To be honest, I’m not overly worried about the coronavirus. I know IMSA is definitely doing all they can to provide a safe weekend. They have been sending out e-mails to all of the competitors on the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 throughout the paddock.”
Murry, who will once again team with co-driver Jim Cox in the two-hour race at Sebring, can’t wait to get behind the wheel of his Riley Motorsports Mercedes-AMG GT4.
“It has certainly been a while since we raced at Daytona, so I’m pumped up,” he said. “Needless to say, the start to the season was absolutely unbelievable. I can’t tell you how often I check the IMSA website just to see our team up at the top of the points. Clearly, we want to go after another victory so we can take another step towards the championship. That’s our goal and we’re not going to let anyone else have it without a fight.”
Given the long break between Daytona and Sebring, what have you done to stay sharp?
“SimCraft is always an awesome simulator platform to stay sharp,” said the son of former sports car world champion, David Murry. “I have put in several hours on their new Apex 6, which is SimCraft’s top model. It’s just like driving a real car.”
After competing in the season opening Daytona race, Murry will not be continuing on in the IMSA Prototype Challenge Series with Riley Motorsports for the rest of the season.
“We have decided, as a team, to put the focus on additional testing and development of our Mercedes-AMG GT4 in hopes of winning the Michelin Pilot Challenge championship. Perhaps, one day, I will be able to hop back in an LMP3 with another team. Those cars are extremely fun.”