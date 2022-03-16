Dylan Murry has been around racing and racing teams his entire life, which goes hand-in-hand with being the son of champion sportscar racer David Murry. As a longtime racer himself, Dylan has also had the opportunity to experience different teams and racing cultures, which is a big reason he’s thrilled to be with Racing Team Nederland.
“It’s a really good team,” Dylan said. “I’m the only American on the team, all the other drivers are Dutch and all the crew is French. So sometimes there’s a little bit of a language barrier, but it’s a really good culture. And I think what really makes a team great, as opposed to just good, is the culture off track and on track. So on track, everybody’s very serious. We’re all very focused and all we care about is getting the win. Whereas off track, when there’s a little bit of downtime, we’re able to goof off with each other, just have fun, and create that team bonding is really critical in making a great team.”
Four months ago, Murry never would have imaged being with Racing Team Netherland, but the racing game can be unpredictable. Things fell apart at the last minute with a previous team and it was the middle of December and he was unsure what he would be doing in 2022. That’s when the team called.
“I’d never had contact with them before and they called and said, “We’re running LMP2 in IMSA next year. We’re looking for another driver for the endurance races and we’d love to have you on board.”
Murry didn’t have to think long about the opportunity and said the whole deal came together in less than 12 hours.
The first race of the season saw Racing Team Nederland finish a solid second in the Rolex 24 At Daytona.
“We just had that one ECU issue with six hours to go in the race, which put us down to second,” he said. “But all the way up until then we really dominated the race. And so it really gave us a lot of confidence going into the year because this is the team’s first year competing a full season here.”
Having led much of the race, Racing Team Nederland is leading the Michelin Endurance Cup standings.
Murry has driven LMP3 cars in the past, but said the LMP2 is an absolute blast to drive and spent quite a bit of time on his SimCraft APEX5 racing simulator.
“It really helps because it’s basically exactly what I’m racing at the track,” he said. “It gives us a big head start going into practice. Looking at the Sebring schedule, we have practice on Thursday, and just three practice sessions and there’s three drivers. So really, each of us get an hour total practice before the race. So there’s not a ton of practice, we have to make sure that we’re on our game right away.”
The speed of the LMP2 is impressive, he said, and it allows him to put up a fight against the DPi cars for periods of time.
“I remember at Daytona I had a really good battle for at least 10 laps with Colton Herta,” he said. “I got out of the out of the car with a big smile on my face. I was thinking, ‘I was just battling with Colton Herta for 10 laps at the 24 hours of Daytona. That’s a pretty cool thing to say. And now going into Sebring, a new driver was added to the LMP2 class, Juan Pablo Montoya. So to be able to race against Juan Pablo, for the first time, is going to be amazing.
“It helps me so much to be able to compete against people of that caliber. We’re close enough now to DPi, where I can try to keep up for a little bit. You can’t battle with them. But you can at least watch what they’re doing. If there’s a pack of DPIs that are coming to pass you, you can watch them, see what they’re doing and how they’re fighting. You get to learn a lot, because anybody in DPi is going be phenomenal.”
Speaking of phenomenal drivers, Murry is impressed with his teammates, Giedo van der Garde and Frits Van Eerd and believes they have a solid combination for Sebring. While Murry has a lot more time racing at Sebring than his teammates, they have more time in the car, and he believes they’ll be up to speed in no time and ready for the 12 Hours.
When not racing, Murry has been working with Chicane racing shoes, which is a new company, but whose team has plenty of experience. He was excited to compete in the 12 Hours of Sebring representing the company.
“This is going to be my first race wearing Chicane shoes, because they just got SFI certified, so I will be driving the 12 Hours in these brand new shoes,” he said. “This will be Chicane’s actual first race and I’m proud to carry the brand with me. Their website is chicaneracing.com.”
Murry is looking forward to seeing the Sebring fans out in full force this week.
“I remember when we were back in COVID 2020, and our first race back was in July, 2020 and there were absolutely zero fans there,” he said. “And it felt so weird to go to a race, an IMSA race with no fans there because that’s what makes the sport. It really makes you appreciate all the fans and their support for the series because they’re what makes the series.”