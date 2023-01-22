MIAMI — Virginia Key is at once a natural gem in Biscayne Bay and a battleground for politicos, environmentalists and social justice advocates.

The island’s irresistibility places it in constant cross hairs: Preserve it or capitalize on it? The clash has been renewed under a cloud of fear that local government will ruin the city of Miami’s only public beach — a historic landmark of the city’s racist past — and sell out the beautifully vulnerable slice of waterfront land for profit.

