MIAMI — Virginia Key is at once a natural gem in Biscayne Bay and a battleground for politicos, environmentalists and social justice advocates.
The island’s irresistibility places it in constant cross hairs: Preserve it or capitalize on it? The clash has been renewed under a cloud of fear that local government will ruin the city of Miami’s only public beach — a historic landmark of the city’s racist past — and sell out the beautifully vulnerable slice of waterfront land for profit.
At the center of the struggle: a nearly 20-year quest to build a civil rights museum that tells the story of Miami’s segregated era and the triumphs of the Black community. The museum would be situated in Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, which opened as a “Colored Only” beach in 1945 after a group of Black Miamians staged the first significant postwar act of civil disobedience in the country — a “wade-in” at Haulover Beach to protest the prohibition of Black people from using any beach in South Florida.
Voters approved taxpayer funding for a museum in 2004, but plans have been stalled by bureaucratic Catch-22s worsened by disagreements between City Hall and Miami-Dade County Hall.
In the same time span, doors opened at the Perez Art Museum Miami, the Frost Science Museum and the American Museum of the Cuban Diaspora. Each facility, along with several other cultural institutions, has received millions in county subsidies.
‘PATTERN OF BROKEN PROMISES’
The plight of the civil rights museum resurfaced during the latest Virginia Key power struggle, which saw the city’s five-member commission abruptly take over the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust, a 24-year-old agency responsible for managing the park with a budget of more than $1 million a year.
The Miami City Commission, in a 4-1 vote in October, ousted the trust’s board, composed of one white and five Black volunteer members. Now, the reconfigured board will have seven members — the five city commissioners, three of whom are Cuban American, and two appointments yet to be made by Commissioner Christine King, the commission’s sole Black commissioner, who doubles as chairwoman of the commission and the Virginia Key agency.
Enid Pinkney, a founding member of the trust, believes racism is the reason the museum she hoped to see in her lifetime has not been built.
“It’s a pattern of broken promises and sheer indifference,” Pinkney said. “The voters said yes but the government won’t invest the money. They don’t think we have sense enough to see their hidden agenda.
“The only explanation is prejudice. Any nationality can come to Miami and get respect — except the people who built this city. It’s sickening.”
Pinkney, 91, grew up in Overtown, then known as the Harlem of the South, and has fond memories of picnics and parties at Virginia Key Beach, the sole spot where Black people had access to the ocean. Her father, a minister, conducted baptisms and sunrise services at the beach.
“It’s a very special place, socially, spiritually, culturally,” said Pinkney, a former teacher and assistant principal, an activist and first Black president of the Dade Heritage Trust. “If you do not preserve history, it’s gone forever.”
Skeptics have questioned the city’s motivation because the overhaul was accompanied by no new museum plan and came two months after trust board members criticized a proposal to build up to 100 “tiny homes” for people experiencing homelessness on Virginia Key’s northeastern shore. The encampment concept was later shelved amid outcry but not before another vocal critic, Virginia Key Outdoor Center manager Esther Alonso, was fired, the center was closed and her staff lost their jobs.
Commissioners have denied any suggestion of political payback, and some pointed to an audit noting record-keeping problems with the trust’s management, though the audit refuted some commissioners’ comments about “malfeasance” in trust leadership.
“African Americans have been fighting an uphill battle since 1619, and we’ll keep fighting,” said Gene Tinnie, an original trust member. “Now all of a sudden the city is interested in Virginia Key Beach, and the first thing they do is defame us, disband us and falsely claim there’s been no progress.
“If they are ready to abandon the park, as they did before, and give up on the vision for the museum, we won’t let them.”
MUSEUM WILL BE BUILT, OFFICIALS SAY
Elected officials insist they will finally set gears in motion to build a museum, even if history shows a civil rights museum has not been a priority of local governments.
The ousting of the board has stoked worry that the city will seek to profit off Virginia Key by developing some of its land. King told the Miami Herald that she does not want to pursue large-scale development on the key — the island that straddles the Rickenbacker Causeway between the mainland and Key Biscayne. And any such project would require voter approval, under city regulations.
“People have come to me saying someone’s going to build a Marriott or a Hilton. No,” she said. “Even if that’s something that people wanted, it would have to go to the voters.”
She is expected to nominate two people to the trust board at the Jan. 12 commission meeting. The commission has not yet shared its vision for Virginia Key. Her approach, which she described broadly as “historically and environmentally respectful,” will be informed by community input, she said.
King, a political ally of County Commissioner Keon Hardemon, said she was optimistic that improved cooperation with the county would energize planning.
“There are relationships where we can reach across the city to the county, hold each other’s hands and get this done,” she said.
In 2001, county commissioners approved steering $5 million in convention development taxes toward construction of a civil rights museum in Virginia Key Beach Park. In 2004, Miami-Dade voters approved a bond program that included $15.5 million for the project.
At that time, the park and beach had been closed since 1982, when the city blamed high maintenance costs. After the trust was established in 1999, it took millions of dollars and thousands of volunteer hours to restore the neglected shoreline, overgrown park and once popular features — the snack bar, with its famous corn dogs; vintage carousel; miniature train; and pavilions for picnics and dance parties. The park and beach reopened in 2008, after 26 years.
Yet no museum has been built. The city and the county point at each other when asked about the lack of progress.
The trust has procured plans from architects, landscape designers and museum experts over the years. In 2006, the trust hired a consultant, Lord Cultural Resources, to prepare a museum business plan, but the Great Recession of 2008 sidelined the effort.
The same consultant produced a new plan in December 2016 that estimated an operating budget of more than $2 million in each of the museum’s first three years. That forecast assumed a museum would open in 2023.
COUNTY: PROBLEMS WITH CITY’S PLAN
County administrators say they found problems with the plan, including a budget that relied on city and county subsidies that had not yet been approved, no plan for buying furniture and equipment, and “unrealistic” projections for an endowment, according to a statement from Miami-Dade’s Department of Cultural Affairs.
Michael Spring, cultural affairs director for the county, said the city still needs to demonstrate a “readiness factor” before the county can release the $20 million. Part of the criteria: an acceptable business plan, with a budget and operating cost projections.
“As soon as these essential steps are satisfactorily completed, we are prepared to execute agreements to deploy funds and move the project forward,” Spring said.
SKEPTICISM ROOTED IN HISTORY
Former board members point to factors out of their control that hampered the museum’s development.
Tinnie, an artist and educator who helped found the board in 1999, said that for years the city refused to guarantee tax dollars to subsidize the museum, and a search for an architect was twice delayed by legal issues. Requests for meetings with city officials often went unanswered. Commissioners left two appointments to the board unfilled.
“They ask, ‘What if there’s another budget crisis?’ And our reply is, ‘Where’s the political will?’” Tinnie said. “Go around the world and see historic cultural institutions that governments support through thick and thin because they are committed to what’s important and what is right.”
Miami-Dade County has subsidized other cultural facilities for years. For the current budget year, commissioners agreed to give PAMM, HistoryMiami and Vizcaya Museum and Gardens $4 million each. The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts received a $6.5 million subsidy. The Cuban Diaspora museum received $550,000, and the Bay of Pigs Museum received $500,000.
The county typically sees the “owners” of the cultural facilities, which in this case would be the city, take primary responsibility for operational subsidies, but that does not preclude the county from offering more support, said Natalia Jaramillo, spokesperson for Levine Cava.
Suarez said the city is committed to subsidizing the museum for at least a decade, though the city has not provided a dollar amount. He criticized the county for focusing on who’s paying for what when it comes to facilities that are shared across the community and draw tourists.
“Cultural facilities are like parks,” he said. “They are precious assets in the community. They are not meant to be profit-making opportunities. They are meant to be cultural assets for the community to enjoy.”
“Virginia Key was the only place we could go for outdoor recreation on a beach, for swimming in the bay,” said Powell, a retired Norland High School teacher. “When you think back on it, it was good and bad, wonderful and sad. It’s an essential part of our history. We can’t forget.”