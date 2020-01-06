SEBRING — Highlands Art League (HAL) held a reception showcasing their talented local artists on Friday, Jan. 3rd at Museum of the Arts. Guests had the opportunity to view the impressive gallery of photography as well as enjoy wine and hors d’oeuvres while browsing. Many of the artists were present and were available to visit with.
“In this exhibit, ‘Looking Back – Leaning Forward’, we celebrate Highlands County photographers of all ages in an exhibit that invites visitors to look back and to anticipate the future in this month-long display of juried works,” said Museum of the Arts Curator and HAL’S Executive Director, Janell Marmon.
Photographers whose works are on display include Donald Lipps, Aurora Lipps, Marty Layne, Theresa Biedler, Cindy Rose Eaton, Pam Jessiman, Brenda Fishbaugh and Kevin Collier.
Aurora Lipps won Best of Show in Teen Photography with her piece titled “Water Reflection.”
“I was just riding my bike in a friend’s neighborhood and took some photos,” she said. “I’m really getting into it now. I’ve taken pictures for our (Sebring High School) yearbook and am working with Photoshop.”
Photography skills must run in the family because Donald Lipps won Best in Show for “Bird in Flight.”
“We were at Cocoa Beach and as always, had my camera with me,” he said. “I was looking for some osprey and this big bird kept flapping his wings and circling around. So, I just set up and took a few shots of him.”
“Swiss Village Scenic” won First Place for Cindy Rose Eaton in the Nature-Scenic category.
“This was actually taken in Switzerland in a little village called Grindelwald,” Eaton said. “It’s a beautiful alpine vista.”
The winner in the Photo Journalism category was Kevin Collier with “Fordissimo.”
“This is a 1966 GT40,” Collier said. “It ran in the HSR Races last spring. That’s one of the races prior to the big race in March.”
“Amsterdam,” by Brenda Fishbaugh, was the winner in the Architecture category.
“We were just there in September, right before the floods Fishbaugh said. “I shot this on the bridge with a six minute exposure to make the water look smooth.”
HAL also introduced and welcomed their new artist-in-residence, Caleigh Bird.
“I’m from Charleston, South Carolina, but lived in Hawaii for the last four years,” Bird said. “My parents live in Lake Placid. I’ll be here about seven weeks or so.”
Bird says she is classically trained and studied in Europe. Her favorite saying is “love to teach, love to learn.”
She is primarily an oil painter, but is also known for her signature gray-scale portraits in graphite and conte.
She will be offering classes in Portraiture (portraits), Little Brushes (ages 4-12) and Teen Studio (13-18).
The photography exhibit is available for viewing at MoTA until Feb. 8.
For more information on upcoming events and classes, please visit their website at www.highlandsartleague.org.