Miguel, I read carefully your response to my viewpoint observations about the US Supreme Court's decisions. If you are not willing to handle controversial issues, such as abortion, you better lay down your pen! Yet, you have written on some controversial issues in the past. But, only those that apparently fit your taste, i.e. cafeteria style.
It concerns me that you are not willing to speak out against wholesale murder-abortion. Is silence consent? Evidently you have not studied the origin of "life" in the womb and the horrors physically, mentally and spiritually associated with abortion.
Of course, I do not know what teaching (formal and personal) you have regarding our Constitution and the letters and papers of the Founding Fathers/Framers. These letters/papers strongly emphasize this nation was founded on Biblical principles of morality. Yes, they did say in their writings that ignoring these moral principles would lead to "self-destruction."
You wrote, "They established us as this free nation, where everyone is free to become who they wish to be and marry who they wish...They are available to have their own beliefs about what is right and wrong, even when it comes to sexual orientation." So, your conclusion is they endorsed homosexual marriages? And, therefore, the individual determines what is right and wrong with no higher accountability? Young man, you are walking on thin ice!
The following quote contains meat: "You are free to choose, but you are not free from the consequences of your choice." I commend you as a young man with the desire to write, but make sure you do your homework first. You treated lightly my observation about the USA is on the road to "self-destruction." I referred to world and Biblical history as proof. Have you read either?
As the true statement declares, If we do not learn from history, we are destined to repeat it! I pray that we will learn from history, secular and Biblical and wake up!
Frank Parker
Sebring