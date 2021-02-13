Let’s face it, we often feel as if we’re in competition with others. I watch my two grandchildren compete for their parents’ attention from time to time. Politics is one huge competition and has gotten worse instead of better over the years.
www.dictionary.com defines the word “compete” as: “to strive to outdo another for acknowledgment, a prize, supremacy, profit, etc.; engage in a contest” In a competition, you are trying to win, which means someone else must lose. You are not working together – you are rivals.
Competition can be a good thing. It can challenge one to strive to go beyond what they think they can do. It teaches valuable life lessons, especially when you lose.
The problem is when we see everything as a competition. Washington, DC has fallen hard for this. Democrats and Republicans are reluctant to work together because they don’t want to take the chance the other side “wins” something. It’s why things don’t get done, and our opinion of our lawmakers is low.
You might see me, as a writer, as a competitor with other writers. But really, I’m not. Sure, I go after the same publishing slots others try for. But my ultimate success isn’t based on a writer’s failure. There is room in the industry for all to succeed.
I remember an anthology workshop I attended a few years ago. The anthology workshop consists of writing six short stories in six weeks and sitting in a room with over 40 other writers while six or seven editors publicly tell you what they think of your work (A thick skin is recommended).\
Anyway, one editor had narrowed his choices down to two stories – one of mine and another person’s. The problem was, he only had room for one of them in his anthology.
We watched him agonize over what to pick – he desperately wanted both. While I knew I would love for my story to be picked, I was rooting for Jamie’s story.
What happened? When the editor learned I was willing to shorten my story and others already in the anthology were willing to do the same, he happily found room for both stories. On the next break, Jamie and I found each other and, hugging, both exclaimed, “I’m so glad he took your story!”
Then there is this story I read at www.fairplayinternational.org. It involved two runners in a cross-country race back in 2012. Twenty-four-year-old Spanish runner Ivan Fernandez Anaya found himself in second place behind Kenyan Abel Mutai. He was well behind, and Mutai looked like he was going to win.
But as they entered the finishing straight, Fernandez Anaya noticed that his rival pulled up about 10 meters from the finish line. He apparently thought he’d already crossed it and stopped.
Some would say this was Fernandez Anaya’s chance to snatch victory. He just had to keep running.
Instead, he stopped when he got to Mutai and tried to tell him the race wasn’t over. But Mutai didn’t understand Spanish. So, using gestures and, from what I read in another article, at least one push, he got Mutai to cross the real finish line ahead of him.
The Spanish runner explained that Mutai deserved the win, not him. “I did what I had to do. He was the rightful winner. He created a gap that I couldn’t have closed if he hadn’t made a mistake. As soon as I saw he was stopping, I knew I wasn’t going to pass him.”
Fernandez Anaya’s gesture rings true to me, even if it happened over eight years ago. This was an unselfish act, putting good sportsmanship ahead of winning. And he got a lot more attention for this one choice than he would have if he’d finished first.
So, ask yourself, must you always win? Or is something else more important? I’d like to think our elected officials would adopt that attitude but I’m not holding my breath.