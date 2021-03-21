SEBRING — The No. 5 Mustang Sampling/JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac found itself several laps down during Saturday’s 69th running of the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advance Auto Parts. But a few yellow flags and some problems suffered by other DPi cars, helped the team get back into contention and Sebastien Bordais brought the car to the finish line 1.415 seconds in front of the No. 55 Mazda.
A late yellow flag with a little over a half-hour to go completely changed the complexion of the race, turning it into an 18-minute sprint to the finish.
With two hours to go the race was up for grabs, with six of the seven DPi entries within 18.5 seconds of each other, but with just over an hour to go the No. 01 Ganassi Cadillac made a late turn into the pits and had a bit of contact with the No. 25 BMW Team RLL car and the Cadillac got the worst of it, remaining in the pits for an extended period of time, which knocked the team from contention.
The No. 48 Ally Cadillac Racing Cadillac had plenty of fans at Sebring Raceway and many of them wanted to see Jimmie Johnson behind the wheel. But what they got was a little too much Simon Pagenaud, as Pagenaud exceeded the maximum drive time allowed in a six-hour period, which knocked the team to last place in the class. The team did cross the finish line in third place.
The race was essentially over in 45 minutes for the pole-winning No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac. An early incident between the No. 01 Chip Ganassi Cadillac Racing car and the Whelen Engineering entry sent the No. 31 car for repairs and it returned three laps down.
Whelen Engineering’s Pipo Derani tried to pass Chip Ganassi’s Renger van der Zande entering Turn 17. Van der Zande was moving to the inside to avoid a GTD car, which put the Whelen Engineering car into the wall where it suffered rear end damage.
IMSA officials ruled no penalty, which didn’t sit well with the No. 31 team.
“We obviously don’t agree with no call on that,” Whelen Engineering engineer Tim Keene said. “We had position on the (No.) 01, and we felt like they just turned us into the wall.”
But van der Zande said it was a pass that shouldn’t have been attempted, especially less than an hour into a 12-hour race.
“I don’t know what he was trying to do,” van der Zande said. “That wall has been out there for 40 years now.”
LMP2
The No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports looked well on its way to an easy victory after leading the majority of the race, but the late yellow made things a lot more interesting, allowing Ryan Dalziel and the No. 18 Era Motorsports team to make up ground and get right behind. But Mikkel Jensen was able to hold off Dalziel and capture the class win for PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports.
The two were 11 laps clear of the third-place No. 22 United Autosports entry.
LMP3
CORE Autosports took the class win in LMP3, with Colin Braun taking the checkered flag 2.685 seconds in front of Jeroen Bleekemolen and the No. 91 Riley Motorsports entry. The No. 74 Riley Motorsports car rounded out the podium.
The pole-winning Performance Tech Motorsports team had to retire a little more than halfway into the race after a muffler came loose and caused damage to the electrical harness. The team led the class after four hours.
This was a great weekend up until it wasn’t,” driver Rasmus Lindh said. “Performance Tech Motorsports gave us such a fast car that I’m sure could have won. It really hurts to watch a win slip away like that.”
GTLM
The No. 3 Corvette Racing entry had the lead until the final eight minutes, when the car was hit by the second-place No. 25 BMW. Connor De Phillippi moved into the lead with the BMW, but went off course later in the same lap, allowing the No. 79 WeatherTech Porsche to move into the lead.
The No. 25 was called into the pits to serve a penalty for the incident with the Corvette, which gave the WeatherTech Porsche some breathing room and the team cruised to the win. The No. 25 did come back to finish second, while the No. 24 BMW placed third.
It was a rough start for the No. 4 Corvette Racing C8.R, which was given a drive-through penalty for changing lanes at the start of the race, then had to pit a lap later for repairs. The car eventually went back to the paddock for repairs.
GTD
The No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche captured the class victory, finishing 2.112 seconds in front of the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche entry. The No. 23 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin placed third.
A number of GTD cars suffered problems in the first four hours of the race, with the No. 14 Vasser Sullivan Lexus and No. 96 Turner Motorsport BMW both leading at one point, only to have mechanical problems, while the No. 19 GRT Grasser Racing Team Lamborghini, No. 28 Alegra Motorsports Mercedes-AMG and No. 99 Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche all had crash-related incidents.