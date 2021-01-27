I could not beleave [sic] when I read in ur [sic] paper that the response time to a fire call took more then [sic] 1/2 hr. Being my self [sic] a volunteer fire chief for more then 25 yrs, this was something that was a top priorty [sic] for my county & all of our neighboring countys [sic].
Being a paid chief of a county the size of Highlands (it) should have been one of his top priorities. He probably is not the one to blame, but he should have pushed the HBCC to have this very important item taken care of.
Wondering, is he a politician or a bonafide fire chief?
Sandy Wildasin
Sebring