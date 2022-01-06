Have you ever had one of those weekends when your best planning doesn’t pan out? I had a long weekend with plenty of time to get chores done and still play in the woods, so I committed to a hike. I didn’t consider what holiday it was, however, when I made my plans.
New Year’s Eve has never been a big party night for me. While my parents had huge parties for many holidays, we tend to keep things low key and quiet. The quiet part is obviously quite popular with our pets, and they clearly don’t care for it any other way.
This holiday, like most year’s, included the pop, sizzle and boom of fireworks from surrounding homes and communities. This was the snafu in my otherwise iron clad plan for an early morning hiking opportunity. I had forgotten – silly me – how others like to ring in the coming year with brilliantly colored pyrotechnics.
If I could sit by my campfire with a glass of wine and enjoy the show without feeling like my dog wasn’t going to completely destroy our home, I could feel festive about it all. There would be a bit of angst for the disturbance to wildlife with my conservation-minded self, but I realize there is nothing I can do about that. I would simply let go and enjoy the free displays of glory, but there is the dog thing to consider.
For whatever reason, as our dingo has aged, her tolerance for explosions has completely gone bust. We attempted to walk her before dark, but sadly did not head out as soon as we should have. Halfway down the front walkway, the first smattering of firecrackers went off and she was back at the front door attempting to fit through the keyhole if at all possible.
If she would run somewhere and hide for the evening, she’d probably manage better. Unfortunately, she reverts to hiding, pacing and then attempting escape. We tried to sit at the fire and enjoy the glittering displays around us, but the dog was outside of her mind indoors. We headed back inside, and she was less crazed but also glued to my feet. As I shuffled about the house, I had a 40-pound dingo on one foot and a 15-pound long-haired tuxedo cat on the other. Like many fashionable looks, it made it hard to walk around.
We settled in to play Scrabble, something we had never yet done. I was solidly crushed in the first round but then had a rousing comeback with 43 points for Hawaii. If you play, rest assured I now know this is not a valid word, but it would have been the perfect location to escape from the 60 pounds of pets on my person.
For next year, our dingo is going to enjoy the weekend at the pet hotel. The cats can army crawl and dash about from dark corner to open closet and we will sit outside and enjoy the show. Any plans will be for later afternoon just in case I’m ringing in the new year late, cheating at board games once again.