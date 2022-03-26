I am not an adrenaline junkie. I am terrified of heights and would never even think about throwing myself out of a perfectly good airplane. That leads me to ask myself what was I thinking when I voluntarily decided to hurl myself down Sebring International Raceway on Saturday with a complete stranger at death-defying speeds?
While covering the races last week, Adam Saal of SaalGood PR arranged to have me go on a “hot lap” in a super-fast Mercedes (AMG GT). The hot laps are driven by a Mercedes AMG Driving Academy instructor and they take you around the track. I have seen the cars and after determining I would indeed fit — these cars are not meant for the queen-sized among us — I agreed.
With a name like hot lap, you can imagine this is not a Sunday drive on back country roads. The name was not my first warning however, my husband Allen has been on many of these rides and raved about them. He and Adam assured me hot laps are safe and fun. Relax, they said. It will be fun. Adam assured me he trusts the driver, Canaan O’Connell, with his life. I trust him with yours as well but do I trust him with mine, I thought.
After signing my life away and attending a safety class, we lined up for our rides. All I ever needed to learn in a safety class I learned at Disney World. Keep arms and legs in the vehicle at all times and do not, for the love of all that’s holy, stand up while the car is in motion!
There were other cars there such as Lamborghini, Lexus and BMW. The smell of burning rubber and screeching tires made me a little bit nervous.
I made sure my life insurance and last will and testament were in order. I said goodbye to my husband and friends who were laughing like hyenas instead of assuring me I would be fine.
As I was wedging myself into the car, I heard the driver say, “You’re acting like I’ve never driven this car before.” I turned over my shoulder to give a quick-witted remark and was blinded by O’Connell’s mega-watt smile. Good heavens, what have I done? I have socks older than this young man. Flashbacks of Fred Sanford came rushing back to me. “I’m coming to join ya’ Elizabeth.”
Too late ... the door shut and with my seat belt on I looked for something to hold for dear life. Allen would later tell me the car does 0-60 in 3.1 seconds. That might give you the idea of our take off. The first right turn was almost immediate followed by an approaching wall.
O’Connell handled the turn with ease and passed the wall within inches. This was a walk in the park for him. Meanwhile, O’Connell is trying to strike up a casual conversation but I don’t want to distract his driving in any way. Who can talk while you are screaming silently anyway?
Coming out of one turn, we were driving sideways. At that point I thanked the race gods that I didn’t eat breakfast. I finally found my voice.
“Does your mother know what you do for a living,” I shouted over the engine.
“No, don’t tell her,” O’Connell said. “She thinks I drive a Fed-Ex truck.”
His sense of humor lightened my mood, if not my death grip. Right up until the time he took his hand off the steering wheel to wave at the people in the stands. The blur of people was an unwelcome distraction in my book. In my head I was screaming ten and two buddy — ten and two! In my head because he is a professional and I was dependent on him for my safety.
Before too long, O’Connell announced we were traveling at 124 mph. I believe he called it cruising speed. I know when I peeled my eyelids up I saw 136 mph.
Before you know it, we were safely stopped at the finish line. I pried my arthritic hand off the door handle and unwrapped my arm from around his console. I unfolded myself among the hyenas still laughing and nearly kissed the ground.
I have a new appreciation of racecar drivers and what they do at twice the speed I was going. I also have empathy for their moms and spouses.
It was fun, thrilling and scary. I’m ready to go again or at least I will be by next year. I will bring adult diapers.
Kim Moody is a staff writer for the Highlands News-Sun. Email her at kim.leatherman@highlandsnewssun.com.